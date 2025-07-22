Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) $5,000 Canceled? Price Makes U-Turn

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 22/07/2025 - 8:51
    Ethereum could not make it past $4,000, and it is not clear if it will
    Ethereum (ETH) $5,000 Canceled? Price Makes U-Turn
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Ethereum may have just temporarily halted its ambitious ascent to the $5,000 mark. The second-largest cryptocurrency has shown signs of a sharp reversal candle on the daily chart following weeks of unbroken growth, which has sparked worries that the momentum driving its parabolic rise may finally be waning

    Overheated technicals, such as an RSI well above 80 - which is usually a sign that the asset is substantially overbought - are in line with the most recent rejection at about $3,800. As a classic indicator of waning bullish conviction, volume, which had been increasing steadily throughout the breakout, has also begun to decline. It now looks like a U-turn at the top due to fading volume and overextended technicals, which is a typical market pattern when speculative buyers run out of firepower

    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Since there was no significant consolidation during the prior rally phase, ETH is at risk of a significant correction. A decline toward the $3,000 mark - which corresponds to a psychological threshold and a previous resistance zone - is currently the most likely scenario. This level might turn into a battlefield between bulls hoping to buy the dip and bears trying to force Ethereum back into a consolidation range if the selling picks up speed. 

    From a wider angle, this merely marks an inevitable cooling phase rather than the end of the Ethereum bull market. It is necessary for market cycles to pause, and vertical price action that does not retrace rarely ends well. Traders should closely monitor the $3,000-$3,200 range until Ethereum regains its upward momentum. 

    Not holding that zone could lead to a deeper correction, but a clean bounce there would validate the next leg up. For the time being, at least temporarily, the hope that ETH will reach $5,000 has been put on hold.

    #Ethereum
