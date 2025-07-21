Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for July 21

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 13:33
    How great is chance to see ongoing rise of Ethereum (ETH) by the end of the week?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The ongoing upward move remains the most likely scenario for the market on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 2.07% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH keeps looking bullish. The rate is coming back to the local resistance of $3,820. If its breakout occurs, growth is likely to continue to $3,900.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin keeps rising. As there are no crucial levels nearby, one should focus on the bar closure in terms of yesterday's candle peak. 

    If it happens around it or above, traders may witness an ongoing rise to the vital $4,000 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the nearest level of $3,675. Until the price of ETH is above it, buyers keep controlling the situation on the market. In this regard, there is a possibility of seeing a test of the resistance by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,788 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
