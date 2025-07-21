Ethereum (ETH) to $5,000? One Resistance Left

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Now firmly above $3,700, Ethereum is back in the news, demonstrating parabolic momentum as its price breaks through important resistance levels. The current rally is driven by both robust market sentiment and technical structure. Now that the $4,000 mark is the only significant obstacle remaining, the road to $5,000 is beginning to appear surprisingly clear.

Ethereum has exploded out of its range following months of consolidation between $2, 500 and $3,000, displaying a near-vertical rally with accelerating volume. The trend was cemented by the consistent follow-through, but the initial catalyst was the breakout above $3,030. Volume has also increased, and daily candles now routinely close higher—strong indications of institutional support and robust retail participation.

The chart's only remaining significant resistance is the $4,000 zone. This run has not seen a clear break of the last psychological and technical ceiling from the 2021-2022 cycle. There is no discernible pattern between $4,000, and the prior all-time highs of $4,900 to $5,000 once it is breached. This gap in resistance offers ETH a unique opportunity to rise quickly and with little resistance. Even though the RSI is currently above 87 and well into overbought territory, a reversal is not always implied.

Overbought RSI can endure during strong uptrends, particularly if it is backed by steady volume and momentum. What counts now is how ETH responds to the $4,000 test, including whether it breaks cleanly, consolidates sideways or rejects hard. Ethereum is significantly above its 50-100 and 200-day moving averages (EMAs), which are currently in a textbook bullish configuration.

Historically, this alignment has been supportive of long rallies, especially when bolstered by institutional inflows and macro tailwinds like ETF optimism. In summary, $5,000 is the next technical and psychological target if Ethereum breaks through $4,000 with volume. Because of the resistance gap, Ethereum is likely to reach that milestone in a matter of weeks rather than months if bulls can hold onto control.