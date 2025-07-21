Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) to $5,000? One Resistance Left

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 11:12
    Ethereum really close to making it to all-time high zone
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) to $5,000? One Resistance Left
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Now firmly above $3,700, Ethereum is back in the news, demonstrating parabolic momentum as its price breaks through important resistance levels. The current rally is driven by both robust market sentiment and technical structure. Now that the $4,000 mark is the only significant obstacle remaining, the road to $5,000 is beginning to appear surprisingly clear

    Advertisement

    Ethereum has exploded out of its range following months of consolidation between $2, 500 and $3,000, displaying a near-vertical rally with accelerating volume. The trend was cemented by the consistent follow-through, but the initial catalyst was the breakout above $3,030. Volume has also increased, and daily candles now routinely close higher—strong indications of institutional support and robust retail participation. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The chart's only remaining significant resistance is the $4,000 zone. This run has not seen a clear break of the last psychological and technical ceiling from the 2021-2022 cycle. There is no discernible pattern between $4,000, and the prior all-time highs of $4,900 to $5,000 once it is breached. This gap in resistance offers ETH a unique opportunity to rise quickly and with little resistance. Even though the RSI is currently above 87 and well into overbought territory, a reversal is not always implied. 

    HOT Stories
    $10 XRP Back in Play as Top Trader Predicts 193% Breakout Versus Bitcoin
    $738,134,962 XRP Transferred by Ripple, Here's Surprising Destination
    913,111 ETH Lost Forever Due to User Error, Top Researcher Says
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns of Bitcoin Crash

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/19/2025 - 00:01
    XRP Paints Falling Star Pattern, Is Bitcoin (BTC) $110,000 Correction Imminent? Ethereum (ETH) Euphoria Continues
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Overbought RSI can endure during strong uptrends, particularly if it is backed by steady volume and momentum. What counts now is how ETH responds to the $4,000 test, including whether it breaks cleanly, consolidates sideways or rejects hard. Ethereum is significantly above its 50-100 and 200-day moving averages (EMAs), which are currently in a textbook bullish configuration. 

    Historically, this alignment has been supportive of long rallies, especially when bolstered by institutional inflows and macro tailwinds like ETF optimism. In summary, $5,000 is the next technical and psychological target if Ethereum breaks through $4,000 with volume. Because of the resistance gap, Ethereum is likely to reach that milestone in a matter of weeks rather than months if bulls can hold onto control.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 11:02
    $10 XRP Back in Play as Top Trader Predicts 193% Breakout Versus Bitcoin
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 10:55
    Shiba Inu Breaks Multi-Month Price Milestone Amid 15% Rally
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) to $5,000? One Resistance Left
    $10 XRP Back in Play as Top Trader Predicts 193% Breakout Versus Bitcoin
    Shiba Inu Breaks Multi-Month Price Milestone Amid 15% Rally
    Show all