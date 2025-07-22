Ripple Mints More RLUSD as Market Cap Passes $500 Million

Enterprise blockchain company Ripple has minted an additional 5 million RLUSD tokens on the Ethereum blockchain.

Advertisement

According to CoinGecko data, the market cap of RLUSD currently stands at roughly $533 million, which makes it the 176th largest cryptocurrency.

Overall, 77.5 million RLUSD tokens have now been minted during this July.

RLUSD recently received a major boost from independent stablecoin rating agency Bluechip, which starts its coverage of the token with an initial rating of A. It is now the highest-rated stablecoin.

Advertisement

Earlier this July, Ripple picked BNY Mellon, one of the most prominent American financial services corporations, for safeguarding the reserves backing RLUSD. BNY Mellon is known as the top custodian of securities in the world.