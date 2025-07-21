Advertisement
    Schiff on Ethereum (ETH): 'It's Great Time to Sell'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 20:33
    In a shocking twist, Peter Schiff has recommended buying Bitcoin
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Peter Schiff, one of the most prominent Bitcoin critics, has urged investors to sell Ethereum (ETH) and buy the leading cryptocurrency. 

    "As much as it pains me to say, selling Ether and buying Bitcoin with the proceeds is a better trade than holding Ether," he wrote on X. 

    Even though Schiff does not like either asset fundamentally, he believes that Bitcoin might be a better bet based on technical analysis. 

    Moreover, he has noted that Ether has more "acknowledged competition."

    At press time, ETH is changing hands at $3,755, according to CoinGecko data. The altcoin has substantially outperformed Bitcoin over the past week. However, Schiff is convinced that this was simply "a bear market rally."

