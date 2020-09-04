Apple (APPL) Erases Entire Crypto Market Cap in Three Days (And It's Just 20 Percent of Its Value)

Fri, 09/04/2020 - 16:01
Alex Dovbnya
Apple (APPL) loses the value of the entire crypto industry in days
Tech titan Apple has erased approximately $400 bln of its market capitalization over the past few days, which exceeds the value of the entire cryptocurrency industry.

The shares of the Cupertino-headquartered company are down nearly 20 percent over the last three days, plunging another 7.60 percent on Sept. 4.

Three days turn the tables for tech juggernauts

Just two weeks ago, Apple made history by becoming the very first U.S. company whose market capitalization surpassed $2 tln.

It managed to double its valuation in just five months after an all-around March sell-off pushed the behemoth out of the $1 tln club.

Apple's fifth stock split added more fuel to its already overextended rally, with Robinhood and other trading platforms crashing in late August due to great demand.

Fast forward to Sept. 3. Apple recorded the greatest one-day loss for a U.S.-listed company, a loss of $179.92 bln, which eclipses the market cap of 470 companies in the S&P 500.

And it's not just Apple: other big tech stocks are getting clobbered as well. The Nasdaq Composite dropped yet another five percent earlier today, with Facebook, Tesla and other juggernauts swimming in a sea of red.

As ominous as these huge red candles might seem, State Street's Altaf Kassam says that the market had to take a breather after a strong recovery:

Frankly, we’ve just had an amazing run up and the market does need to pause for breath.

Bitcoin on the ropes

The total cryptocurrency market cap also took a huge hit together with the Nasdaq, erasing $60 bln over the course of three days.

Bitcoin's dominance is currently standing at 57 percent. The top cryptocurrency is changing hands at $10,300 after a violent rejection at the $12,000 level that occurred prior to the rout.

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Latest Cryptocurrency News
Latest Cryptocurrency News
GateHub Wallet Announces Support for XRP's Utility Fork

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 19:47
Alex Dovbnya
GateHub, a wallet and trading platform powered by the XRP Ledger, announces support for the Spark token
GateHub, a multi-cryptocurrency wallet and trading platform based on the XRP Ledger, has announced support for the Flare Network and its native Spark token.

Users will be able to claim, deposit, withdraw FXRP, and trade the token against both fiat currencies and other digital assets.    

Enej Pungerčar, the founder and CEO of GateHub, claims that he’s “super excited” about its collaboration with XRP’s utility fork.    

Super excited on this one!!! Also looking forward to working with  @FlareNetworks to bring Spark IOU's on #XRP ledger.

Gaining traction with exchanges  

GateHub followed the suit of Upbit, Bitrue, and SBI VC Trade by throwing its support behind Flare.  

The UK-based firm that was launched in 2014 to allow storing and trading crypto assets over the Ripple network. 

The GateHub wallet, which initially supported only XRP, allows storing and trading Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ethereum Classic (ETC) as well as some other cryptocurrencies.

Back in October 2019, it partnered with Ripple-backed startup Coil to set up an Interledger-based payment channel for web creators.

Earlier that year, GateHub also received some negative publicity after suffering a damning hack that resulted in more than $10 mln worth of XRP being stolen from over 100 wallets.
 

Bringing smart contracts to XRP 

Flare Networks, which received a sizeable investment from Ripple back in November 2019, aims to bring smart contracts to the XRP Ledger.

Is has been making a lot of buzz as of recently after announcing the airdrop of the FXRP token.

On Sept. 1, the project disclosed that the snapshot date for airdrop participants is slated for Dec. 12.

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Latest Cryptocurrency News
Latest Cryptocurrency News
