Eonstarter IDO Launchpad Kicks Off As DAOMaker For BRC20 Tokens

Eonstarter is set to address fundraising challenges for novel class of Bitcoin-based tokens minted according to red-hot BRC-20 standard

New-gen launchpad Eonstarter is designed to introduce Bitcoin-based BRC-20 cryptocurrencies to retail investors. With this launchpad, even Bitcoiners with the most basic background in crypto can purchase BRC-20 tokens in a secure and seamless manner.

Eonstarter introduces "DAO Maker" for Bitcoin-based BRC-20 tokens

According to the official announcement shared by Eonstarter , a pioneering BRC20 token launchpad, its presale funding round kicks off soon and Bitcoin users can purchase EONS token, which is poised to be a backbone element of the new service's tokenomic design and revenue model.

Technically, BRC20 tokens are versions of Bitcoin Ordinals, a class of "inscriptions" designed to store data within Bitcoin (BTC) blockchains. Since the network of the first cryptocurrency does not support smart contracts by default, it fails to onboard mainstream token standards such as ERC-20, ERC-721 and so on. Before the onset of Ordinals, programmable tokens only existed on blockchains compatible with Ethereum Virtual Machine: Ethereum (ETH), Polygon (MATIC), Arbitrum (ARB), Optimism (OP) and so on.

Many of these tokens were introduced first on initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) launchpads, on-chain fundraising services for early-stage projects. IDO became a standard for token sales during the 2020-2021 bull run as it removes the necessity for third-party custody and makes manipulations harder for whales and teams. Also, it eliminates the possibility for fundraisers and investors to cheat on each other during the IDO procedure.

In order to ensure fair and inclusive participation for all token sale applicants, Eonstarter employs a number of cutting-edge features, including the likes of bot protection tools, an automatic whitelisting module and automatic token distribution to participating addresses.

This unlocks previously unseen opportunities for all types of investors interested in getting the most from the hype around Bitcoin-based tokens.

Bitcoin (BTC) ecosystem cryptocurrencies on fire

As covered by U.Today previously, the mania of Bitcoin-based assets gained steam in Q1, 2023. Developers managed to add information in various formats (from .jpg images to JSON format messages) to the transactions of Bitcoin (BTC).

This marked yet another attempt to add programmability functions to Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the most secure one in terms of aggregated hash-rate.

Fungible BRC-20 cryptocurrencies are a class of tokens that represent a spin-off from the Bitcoin Ordinals idea. Just like with ERC-20, they remove the need to "reinvent" the procedure of minting fungible tokens, making it streamlined and standardized.

According to CoinGecko, a leading independent cryptocurrency data tracker, the Bitcoin-based BRC-20 tokens' market exceeded $242 million in net USD-denominated capitalization. More and more centralized services are listing BRC-20 tokens to allow investors to trade them.

EONS presale kicks off, whitelisting campaign running

Here's why the release of Eonstarter, the first IDO platform for BRC-20 tokens, is a major milestone for the Web3 sphere as a whole and its Bitcoin (BTC) segment in particular.

The team of Eonstarter has secured $100,000 in seed funding to fuel the initial needs of the protocol. In order to move ahead with the next phase of their roadmap has launched a presale whitelist campaign for its EONS cryptocurrency. The presale whitelist ends o n 15th of july and the presale kicks off 16th of july at 7:00 p.m UTC and will be organized in accordance with "first come-first served" principles.

Besides its original utility, EONS token will be stakeable within the Eonstarter ecosystem.

Together with its partner Zealy, the Eonstarter team launched a $10,000 token giveaway campaign to support it’s early enthusiasts.