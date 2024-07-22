    English Football Club Acquires $4.5 Million in Bitcoin (BTC)

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Real Bedford FC, backed by Winklevoss Capital and led by Peter McCormack, acquires another $4.5 million in Bitcoin
    Mon, 22/07/2024 - 12:51
    Real Bedford FC, a nonleague football (soccer) club in the UK, has caught everyone's attention by purchasing $4.5 million more worth of Bitcoin (BTC)Peter McCormack, the club’s founder and a well-known crypto podcaster, announced the acquisition of 66.9 BTC for $4,500,420.69, with each Bitcoin priced at approximately $67,220.

    Backed by Winklevoss Capital and co-owned by McCormack, Real Bedford FC has big ambitions. Since McCormack took over the club in 2021, he has aimed to propel Bedford FC into the English Football League, and eventually the Premier League. This vision led to the recent name change to Real Bedford FC and adoption of Bitcoin earlier this year.

    As of now, the club now holds 82.7 BTC in its treasury, bought at an average price of around $64,925 per Bitcoin. Not all of them are untouchable, though, as 15.8 BTC were set aside for soccer-related expenses.

    The crypto world took notice of this strategic investment. Michael Saylor from MicroStrategy gave a nod of approval with a “Real ₿edford” comment, while Hunter Horsley of Bitwise called McCormack a “legend."

    With Bitcoin’s value on the rise, especially in the last two weeks, Real Bedford FC’s approach sets them apart as forward-thinkers in the football world. The funds from this investment will be used to improve facilities and support community-building initiatives, ensuring the club’s growth and sustainability.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

