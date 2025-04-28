Endless Publishes AI White Paper, Aiming at A Decentralized Intelligent Creator-Centric Ecosystem

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

On April 28, at TOKEN2049 Dubai 2025, Endless, a leading infrastructure protocol building at the intersection between blockchain and AI verticals, unveiled the release of its Endless AI white paper.

The long-anticipated document is set to outline the company's focus in the AI sphere and key instruments it offers for devs there.

Endless AI white paper is out: What to know

According to an official statement by Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud, a decentralized protocol, its Endless AI white paper has been made public. Presented by Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud co-president Yu Xiong, the document specifies Endless' vision and strategy for integrating artificial intelligence (AI) with Web3 technologies to drive decentralized innovation.

Endless Co-President Professor Yu Xiong at the Scaling DeAI Summit during TOKEN2049 Dubai 2025

The newly released Endless AI white paper articulates Endless AI, a decentralized framework that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) with Web3 and blockchain to help developers create self-improving, incentivized AI applications. The Endless Web3 infrastructure supports AI through a number of proprietary tech developments.

Advertisement

AI models access blockchain data, such as transaction histories and smart contract interactions, to optimize decision-making thanks to on-chain learning mechanisms. User data is encrypted and stored on decentralized networks like IPFS, ensuring privacy and compliance.

The process of interaction with the Endless AI toolset is economically rational for all participants. The EDS token rewards contributors, including AI model trainers and node operators, through a proof-of-useful-work (PoUW) mechanism.

By strategically integrating AI’s generative power with Web3’s ownership principles (blockchain and tokenomics), Endless AI aims to bring back verified ownership to creators and automate on-chain asset management.

Through an inclusive and democratic incentives structure based on native cryptocurrency EDS, the Endless ecosystem rewards data providers, AI model trainers and validators for their contributions, ensuring value flows directly to those who build the ecosystem.

Endless Agentic AI Framework powers new phase of AI revolution in Web3 and beyond

Also, the next generation of customers of Endless AI solutions will be able to utilize innovations like the Model Context Protocol (MCP) for context-aware generation and zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs) for privacy-preserving AI training, fostering trust and sophistication.

Endless AI stack operates as an open protocol that integrates with existing creative tools and enables entirely new, decentralized business models (like AI-NFT licensing, Data DAOs and AI Curation Markets).

The overall architecture of Endless AI includes five interconnected layers: AI Infrastructure Layer, Agentic AI Framework, Data and Privacy Layer, Incentive Layer, Applications and Ecosystem Layer.

Image by Endless

Agentic AI Framework, which enables autonomous AI agents to operate as smart contracts on the Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud, is a pivotal element of this balanced and multi-purpose design. In Endless, AI agents are context-aware, leveraging MCPs to access real-time external data (e.g., DeFi protocols, market APIs) and interact with decentralized tools like oracles and off-chain computing services.

Endless AI agents are good in a number of fields, including autonomous tasks execution, trading in DeFi and distributed decision-making. The mechanism relies on ZKPs and Kate-Zaverucha-Goldberg (KZG) commitments for verifiable, privacy-preserving outputs, making the framework suitable for sensitive applications.

The Agentic AI Framework is tailored for a plethora of use cases like decentralized AI swarms for DeFi arbitrage, Web3 gaming content creation and decentralized social media moderation, delivering precise, scalable solutions.

By combining cutting-edge AI with Web3’s trustless infrastructure, Endless AI is set to push the barriers across various red-hot verticals, from finance to creative arts. Endless invites developers, researchers and users to join its ecosystem and co-create the future of decentralized AI.