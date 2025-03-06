Advertisement
    Endless Launches Mainnet, Backed by $110 Million in Funding

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 6/03/2025 - 11:34
    Endless, protocol addressing AI and Web3 synergy, kicks off in mainnet with impressive funding raised
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Running on Move-based blockchain, Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud powers multiple AI applications and makes Web2-to-Web3 transition truly seamless and resource-effective.

    Backed by $110 million funding, Endless goes live in mainnet

    According to the official statements by its team, Endless Web3 Genesis Cloud, a distributed intelligent component protocol, completes its strategic funding round. A total of $110 million were secured while the project’s valuation exceeded $1 billion. This announcement makes Endless the latest unicorn in the spheres of AI and blockchain in Q1, 2025.

    The round was backed by Foresight Ventures, also yielding contributions from a clutch of highly reputable institutions and investors. Fresh funding is expected to fuel development of Endless’ componentized development platform, AI Agent toolchain and ecosystem growth, as well as product R&D, ecosystem support, long-term strategic reserves and market expansion through partnerships.

    With such massive funding, Endless team proudly announces the launch of its mainnet. Powered by the public decentralized chain based on the Move language, Endless boasts a plethora of AI capabilities and plugins, committed to becoming the best connector between the thriving verticals of AI and crypto. 

    This combination allows developers to build applications at the intersection of blockchain and AI, facilitating the arrival of the AI Agentic Super Intelligent System.

    Novel solutions for Web2/Web3 connection

    Betting big on introducing decentralization practices to emerging AI developments, Endless prioritizes its mission to offset the gap between Web2 and Web3 spheres. Positioned as the best connector between Web2 and Web3, Endless significantly reduces the barriers for Web2-natives entering Web3 apps.

    For developers, Endless provides a one-stop, componentized Web3 application development platform. Developers do not need to start from scratch, significantly reducing the development threshold and allowing Web2 developers to easily get started. 

    For instance, Endless on-chain wallet not only supports registration and login with mnemonic words but also supports signing in with Google accounts. And Endless' Keyless technique simplifies Web3 interactions without compromising users’ privacy. This is the perfect gateway to cryptocurrency for various cohorts of users, developers and enthusiasts with no previous experience in on-chain wallet usage.

    Besides that, it has also introduced a mechanism where developers can pay gas fees on behalf of users, allowing Web2 users to smoothly experience Web3 applications without having to hold initial funding to cover gas spending.

    Targeting the massive onboarding of new users from both the Web2 and Web3 scenes, the platform is going to announce a number of initiatives with rewards in native tokens. While the exact airdrop details are yet to be announced, the team confirmed such ambitions.

    Addressing challenges of AI and blockchain synergy

    Artificial intelligence and machine learning represent key focus areas for Endless' developments as of 2025.

    From the onset of its mainnet operations, Endless offers three aspects of AI-related components. First, it is a toolkit of SDKs and APIs for developers to quickly access various underlying models and plugins for AIGC and AI Agent application development.

    Then, early adopters can experiment with various atomic AI capabilities, such as on-chain data analysis and translation. Also, Endless boasts a unified component platform and standardized communication protocol, enabling AI Agents to connect with Web3 components like on-chain wallets, achieving interoperability between the spheres of cryptocurrency and AI.

    In its mission of promoting AI and Web3 cooperation, Endless heavily invests in educational partnerships. Recently, it entered into a long-term collaboration with the University of Surrey focused on AI, blockchain and Web3 education. Co-President Xiong Yu serves as associate vice president at the university, where he also is a Director of the Academy for Blockchain and Metaverse Applications.

    #Endless

