Elon Musk's X Post Triggers Bullish Response From XRP Army, Bitcoin Sets New All-Time High, Shibarium Debuts New Feature: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has summarized the top three news stories over the past weekend, take a look!

Advertisement

Elon Musk's tweet triggers bullish response from XRP army

Members of the XRP community have become frequent guests in the comments section under Elon Musk's posts recently, and this weekend has not been an exception . On Saturday, Nov. 18, the centibillionaire took to X platform to share that more Starlink satellites have reached Earth's orbit. Replies from XRP enthusiasts followed almost immediately, reading "More XRP reach orbit," "$XRP is about to reach orbit after takeoff!" and other comments of a similar nature. Musk did not respond to any of these comments, but this is hardly surprising; the tech mogul has never been spotted mentioning the Ripple-affiliated token. His preferred coin seemingly remains Dogecoin, the meme coin created as a parody of Bitcoin in 2013.

Bitcoin (BTC) sets new all-time high

Bitcoin, the largest crypto in terms of market cap, has recently reached a new all-time high , to the great delight of its supporters. However, this time, the achievement is not linked to BTC's value; as reported by IntoTheBlock, this week the amount of Bitcoin held by long-term investors hit never-before-seen highs. This indicates bullish sentiment on the market, especially considering that this year has seen its fair share of volatility. The growing HODLer balance indicates that Bitcoin's long-term value proposition is still appealing, as more investors choose to hang onto their crypto rather than sell it. This trend may decrease BTC's available supply, which could result in a price increase as demand continues to grow.

Shiba Inu's Shibarium debuts new feature