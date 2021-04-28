Elon Musk’s Tweet Just Pushed DOGE Market Cap $3 Billion Higher

Following today’s tweet of the eccentric Mars-loving billionaire Elon Musk, in which he referred to himself as “The DogeFather”, Dogecoin has surged more ten percent and its market cap went up to $39,740,592,648, adding $3 billion.

Image via Twitter

Messari’s senior research analyst Mira Christanto published a tweet, in which she pointed at the $3-billion rise of the meme-coin’s market cap.

As reported by U.Today earlier, another Dogecoin cheerleader, billionaire, investor and Shark Tank’s co-host Mark Cuban stated yesterday that DOGE is better than any lottery ticket, called it a good way to learn about crypto and revealed that his son is a Dogecoin holder.