Elon Musk’s Tweet Just Pushed DOGE Market Cap $3 Billion Higher

Wed, 04/28/2021 - 09:01
Yuri Molchan
After Elon Musk’s recent tweet about “DogeFather”, DOGE market capitalization has soared $3 billion
Following today’s tweet of the eccentric Mars-loving billionaire Elon Musk, in which he referred to himself as “The DogeFather”, Dogecoin has surged more ten percent and its market cap went up to $39,740,592,648, adding $3 billion.

Messari’s senior research analyst Mira Christanto published a tweet, in which she pointed at the $3-billion rise of the meme-coin’s market cap.

"The Dogefather": Elon Musk Teases Dogecoin Army Ahead of His "SNL" Appearance

As reported by U.Today earlier, another Dogecoin cheerleader, billionaire, investor and Shark Tank’s co-host Mark Cuban stated yesterday that DOGE is better than any lottery ticket, called it a good way to learn about crypto and revealed that his son is a Dogecoin holder.

