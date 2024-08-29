Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Triggers DOGE Army's Excitement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Today, tech centibillionaire Elon Musk published a tweet with a picture generated by the AI chatbot produced by his xAI start-up to mock and attack the judge of the Brazilian Supreme who gave Musk an ultimatum to comply with in only 24 hours.

Musk took a dig at the Brazilian judge who threatened to ban the X social media platform from the country. The Tesla CEO’s tweet provoked the excitement of the crypto community, particularly the DOGE community. A Dogecoin cofounder supported Elon Musk in his criticism against the potential X ban in Brazil and the court that threatens to execute it.

DOGE army reacts to Musk's Grok-generated image

In his tweet, Elon Musk said that he tasked Grok with the following assignment: “Generate an image as if Voldemort and a Sith Lord had a baby and he became a judge in Brazil.”

The tech mogul then shared the AI-generated image with his hundreds of millions of followers on X.

Many X users posted Star Wars and Harry Potter-themed images generated by Grok in response. Numerous Dogecoin-themed accounts also responded. Those included cofounder of Dogecoin Billy Markus, who is known on X as Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

This is how he replied to his pen pal Elon Musk: “You’ll need to send harry skywalker as your brazil representative.”

Elon Musk and X vs. Brazilian court

Elon Musk was given 24 hours by the Brazilian Supreme Court to appoint a local representative for his X giant or face the permanent ban of his company in the country. Earlier this year, X was accused of hosting accounts that spread misinformation in Brazil. Earlier in August, Musk announced that he was forced to shut down the office of X in the country to ensure their staff are protected.

Later on, Billy Markus also commented on that news in a separate tweet, again agreeing with Elon Musk and offering his support.