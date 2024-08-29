    Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Triggers DOGE Army's Excitement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk's tweet about Grok and Brazilian judge threatening to ban X caught attention of crypto community
    Thu, 29/08/2024 - 11:53
    Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Triggers DOGE Army's Excitement
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Today, tech centibillionaire Elon Musk published a tweet with a picture generated by the AI chatbot produced by his xAI start-up to mock and attack the judge of the Brazilian Supreme who gave Musk an ultimatum to comply with in only 24 hours.

    Musk took a dig at the Brazilian judge who threatened to ban the X social media platform from the country. The Tesla CEO’s tweet provoked the excitement of the crypto community, particularly the DOGE community. A Dogecoin cofounder supported Elon Musk in his criticism against the potential X ban in Brazil and the court that threatens to execute it.

    Related
    Dogecoin Founder Issues "Bitcoin Profit" Statement as BTC Plunges 7.22%
    Wed, 08/28/2024 - 09:51
    Dogecoin Founder Issues "Bitcoin Profit" Statement as BTC Plunges 7.22%
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Triggers DOGE Army's Excitement
    Cardano Founder Breaks Silence After Reports He's Gone Missing
    Ripple Burns Stablecoin Tokens
    Ethereum (ETH) Hopes Are Gone, Bitcoin (BTC) Crashes Down as Price Returns to 200 EMA, Bearish Shiba Inu (SHIB) Reversal Coming

    DOGE army reacts to Musk's Grok-generated image

    In his tweet, Elon Musk said that he tasked Grok with the following assignment: “Generate an image as if Voldemort and a Sith Lord had a baby and he became a judge in Brazil.”

    Advertisement

    The tech mogul then shared the AI-generated image with his hundreds of millions of followers on X.

    Many X users posted Star Wars and Harry Potter-themed images generated by Grok in response. Numerous Dogecoin-themed accounts also responded. Those included cofounder of Dogecoin Billy Markus, who is known on X as Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

    This is how he replied to his pen pal Elon Musk: “You’ll need to send harry skywalker as your brazil representative.”

    Elon Musk and X vs. Brazilian court

    Elon Musk was given 24 hours by the Brazilian Supreme Court to appoint a local representative for his X giant or face the permanent ban of his company in the country. Earlier this year, X was accused of hosting accounts that spread misinformation in Brazil. Earlier in August, Musk announced that he was forced to shut down the office of X in the country to ensure their staff are protected.

    Later on, Billy Markus also commented on that news in a separate tweet, again agreeing with Elon Musk and offering his support.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin co-founder #Dogecoin #Grok
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 29, 2024 - 11:28
    Dogecoin Rockets 118% in Bullish Whale Activity
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Aug 29, 2024 - 11:12
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 71% in Volume as Bulls Return
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Visiion.io Presents Its New Boutique Exchange to Simplify Crypto Trading for All
    Hong Kong Web3 Festival Set for Its Third Edition from April 6 to 9, 2025
    Reactive Network Hackathon launches to foster the development of a thriving Web3 ecosystem
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk's Recent Tweet Triggers DOGE Army's Excitement
    Dogecoin Rockets 118% in Bullish Whale Activity
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 71% in Volume as Bulls Return
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD