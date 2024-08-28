Dogecoin Founder Issues "Bitcoin Profit" Statement as BTC Plunges 7.22%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, one of the two creators of the iconic Dogecoin meme cryptocurrency who is known on the X social media network as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, frequently comments on important issues in society in an ironic manner or publishes memes.

This content-making, together with the fact of his Dogecoin co-authorship, has turned him into an influencer on the X app. Today, he published an ironic tweet, in which he raised an important issue.

He also commented on the Bitcoin price plummeting by more than 7% overnight.

Bitcoin traders taking profits, Markus comments

Billy Markus published a tweet, sharing his take on the Bitcoin price reversal as the world’s leading digital currency took a hit of 7.22%. Bitcoin plummeted from the $62,170 zone to $58,630. By now, BTC has managed to recover by 1.4% and is changing hands at $59,430.

Markus shared a screenshot of an article by CoinDesk, where the title states: “Bitcoin drops as traders take profits.” Known for his rather skeptical take on crypto investment and crypto trading, the DOGE cofounder asked his followers: “you guys are taking profits?”

you guys are taking profits? pic.twitter.com/zXGQmhSr0N — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 27, 2024

Bitcoin rebounded after rising by more than 11% last week and held above the $62,000 level for a few days, in light of Jerome Powell stating that the Fed intends to finally start cutting interest rates before getting pushed down.

i think it’s money you give to the government — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 27, 2024

"$10 million tweet" on depression

In his traditional style with a bit of dark irony, Markus also tweeted, “You are not depressed you just need 10 million dollars,” thus attracting the attention of the community to the gap between rich and poor, and whether a low income and the inability to afford many things that others can is liable to lead to a state of depression.

This tweet triggered a heated discussion in the comments, where some X users agreed with Markus, while others pointed out that, often, millions of dollars are unable to solve certain problems too.

you are not depressed you just need 10 million dollars — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 28, 2024

Some also touched on the subject of antidepressant pills prescribed by doctors affecting certain aspects of physical health, while supporting a person’s mental state. A lot of the commentators simply responded by posting various memes, not taking the tweet seriously.