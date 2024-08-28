    Dogecoin Founder Issues "Bitcoin Profit" Statement as BTC Plunges 7.22%

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    DOGE creator makes important comment on current Bitcoin price reversal
    Wed, 28/08/2024 - 9:51
    Dogecoin Founder Issues "Bitcoin Profit" Statement as BTC Plunges 7.22%
    Billy Markus, one of the two creators of the iconic Dogecoin meme cryptocurrency who is known on the X social media network as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, frequently comments on important issues in society in an ironic manner or publishes memes.

    This content-making, together with the fact of his Dogecoin co-authorship, has turned him into an influencer on the X app. Today, he published an ironic tweet, in which he raised an important issue.

    He also commented on the Bitcoin price plummeting by more than 7% overnight.

    Bitcoin traders taking profits, Markus comments

    Billy Markus published a tweet, sharing his take on the Bitcoin price reversal as the world’s leading digital currency took a hit of 7.22%. Bitcoin plummeted from the $62,170 zone to $58,630. By now, BTC has managed to recover by 1.4% and is changing hands at $59,430.

    Markus shared a screenshot of an article by CoinDesk, where the title states: “Bitcoin drops as traders take profits.” Known for his rather skeptical take on crypto investment and crypto trading, the DOGE cofounder asked his followers: “you guys are taking profits?”

    Bitcoin rebounded after rising by more than 11% last week and held above the $62,000 level for a few days, in light of Jerome Powell stating that the Fed intends to finally start cutting interest rates before getting pushed down.

    "$10 million tweet" on depression

    In his traditional style with a bit of dark irony, Markus also tweeted, “You are not depressed you just need 10 million dollars,” thus attracting the attention of the community to the gap between rich and poor, and whether a low income and the inability to afford many things that others can is liable to lead to a state of depression.

    This tweet triggered a heated discussion in the comments, where some X users agreed with Markus, while others pointed out that, often, millions of dollars are unable to solve certain problems too.

    Some also touched on the subject of antidepressant pills prescribed by doctors affecting certain aspects of physical health, while supporting a person’s mental state. A lot of the commentators simply responded by posting various memes, not taking the tweet seriously.

    #Bitcoin News #Dogecoin co-founder
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

