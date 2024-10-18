Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk Shares Fresh Take on D.O.G.E., Dogecoin Army Excited

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk shares his thoughts on D.O.G.E. in a recent speech to the community
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 15:51
    Elon Musk Shares Fresh Take on D.O.G.E., Dogecoin Army Excited
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Elon Musk recently made a speech in Pennsylvania. When the audience started asking questions to the tech billionaire, someone asked him on his attitude to the Department of Government Efficiency that he might spearhead in the future.

    Advertisement

    Musk immediately shortened this long title to his favorite D.O.G.E. - an abbreviation that sounds similar to the name of his favorite meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE).

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Shares Fresh Take on D.O.G.E., Dogecoin Army Excited
    Michael Saylor Names Biggest Regret for Crypto Holders in Epic Bitcoin Post
    Key Reason for Bitcoin to Hit $220,000 "Very Soon" Shared by Max Keiser
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 11% in Hours: What's Driving Surge?

    Related
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message
    Wed, 10/16/2024 - 12:07
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    In particular Musk stated that this D.O.G.E. organization, if it is set up in the future, should monitor how US government spending is performed. Funds should be spent in the way that would benefit US citizens, Tesla CEO stated, while he believes that a lot of spending is now being done outside the USA.

    The Dogecoin community reacted with a wave of enthusiasm and the mention of DOGE (even though it was D.O.G.E.) made them leave supportive comments for Musk and Dogecoin, praising the largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization value.

    Related
    Key Reason for Bitcoin to Hit $220,000 "Very Soon" Shared by Max Keiser
    Fri, 10/18/2024 - 12:40
    Key Reason for Bitcoin to Hit $220,000 "Very Soon" Shared by Max Keiser
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Elon Musk is a well-known fan of Dogecoin, which he loves because its connection to dogs and memes, as he admitted in a podcast earlier this year. In the past six years, he actively posted memes and shilled DOGE on his Twitter account and his tweets had a significant and instantaneous impact on the Dogecoin price, making it sway up and down.

    In 2021, DOGE soared to reach an all-time high thanks to Musk jokingly calling himself “The DogeFather” on Twitter and then endorsing the meme coin during his debut at Saturday Night Live.

    As of late, though, Musk has not been tweeting much about Dogecoin and his rare mentions of the original meme cryptocurrency now have a short-lived impact on its price, if any at all.

    #Elon Musk #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 18, 2024 - 15:47
    $1 Billion XRP in 24 Hours: Why Is XRP Price Still Down?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 18, 2024 - 15:44
    'Solana Killer' Aptos (APT) Celebrates 1.7 Billion Transaction Milestone
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's a Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Pell Network Secures $3M Funding to Build Omnichain DVS Network
    Blockchain Life 2024 in Dubai: A Legendary Gathering of Market Insiders Ahead of the Bull Run
    Boba Network and Thrive Protocol Launch Thrive Boba Ecosystem Grants to Support Web3 Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Elon Musk Shares Fresh Take on D.O.G.E., Dogecoin Army Excited
    $1 Billion XRP in 24 Hours: Why Is XRP Price Still Down?
    'Solana Killer' Aptos (APT) Celebrates 1.7 Billion Transaction Milestone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD