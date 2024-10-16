MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Elon Musk, serial tech entrepreneur, the owner of X, has made a fundamental statement on how efficient X can be for political and business leaders, encouraging them to post on it.

Musk highlights X's big efficiency

Musk has stressed the efficiency of X as opposed to legacy media, where it can be held by the “negativity filter” or may become part of “some reporter’s often unfair hit piece.”

It is certainly possible to “say something silly once in a while, as I do,” Musk admitted. However, he said, that even this would add to the authenticity of the speaker on the X platform.

Besides, the tech billionaire underscored the fact that a message posted on X rather than in a legacy media, “can reach thousands of times more people than a random newspaper article.” He reminded the community that X boasts 600 million active monthly users. Occasionally this number may soar to a whopping one billion people with active accounts who would read that message. The audience rises to that high a number when there is a real-time crisis happening, he clarified.

Advertisement

Among other big advantages of the X platform, according to Musk, is that the most influential people have active accounts here. Musk admitted that he is not registered on any other social media platforms, and neither are his friends and acquaintances: “I don’t use anything else personally and the same is true for many people I know.”

While many already do, I think all political & company leaders should post on this platform themselves directly, as it bypasses the legacy media negativity filter. Your actual message will reach people, instead of some reporter’s often unfair hit piece.



Sure, you might say… https://t.co/VwzgV3tOAm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 15, 2024

What’s important is that Musk admitted that he often posts something on X, sometimes “100 times per day” and that is not a team doing it but he. Currently a mind-blowing 201.8 million people follow Musk on X.

Saylor reacts with Bitcoin message, DOGE founder also responds

Vocal Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor, a co-founder of MicroStrategy, commented on Musk’s tweet in his traditional BTC style – by posting an AI-generated image of himself with a Bitcoin logo featured on it.

This time in the picture Saylor is dressed in a suit, wearing an orange (the Bitcoin color) tie with a BTC logo featured on the laptop lid and the cup standing on the desk. “𝕏 is a great way to start the day,” Saylor tweeted.

Image via X

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus also responded to Musk’s message, saying: “Most people are scared to be themselves and say what they really feel.”