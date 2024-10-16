Advertisement
AD

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Michael Saylor and Dogecoin founder responded to Elon Musk’s message about X
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 12:07
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Elon Musk, serial tech entrepreneur, the owner of X, has made a fundamental statement on how efficient X can be for political and business leaders, encouraging them to post on it.

    Musk highlights X's big efficiency

    Musk has stressed the efficiency of X as opposed to legacy media, where it can be held by the “negativity filter” or may become part of “some reporter’s often unfair hit piece.”

    It is certainly possible to “say something silly once in a while, as I do,” Musk admitted. However, he said, that even this would add to the authenticity of the speaker on the X platform.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Ahead of Launch
    Ripple CLO Provides Crucial Update on Battle with SEC
    Tesla Performs First Bitcoin Transactions in Two Years

    Besides, the tech billionaire underscored the fact that a message posted on X rather than in a legacy media, “can reach thousands of times more people than a random newspaper article.” He reminded the community that X boasts 600 million active monthly users. Occasionally this number may soar to a whopping one billion people with active accounts who would read that message. The audience rises to that high a number when there is a real-time crisis happening, he clarified.

    Advertisement

    Among other big advantages of the X platform, according to Musk, is that the most influential people have active accounts here. Musk admitted that he is not registered on any other social media platforms, and neither are his friends and acquaintances: “I don’t use anything else personally and the same is true for many people I know.”

    What’s important is that Musk admitted that he often posts something on X, sometimes “100 times per day” and that is not a team doing it but he. Currently a mind-blowing 201.8 million people follow Musk on X.

    Related
    Bitcoin to Power Vehicles of Future – Michael Saylor Reacts to Elon Musk’s Robotaxi Event
    Fri, 10/11/2024 - 13:55
    Bitcoin to Power Vehicles of Future – Michael Saylor Reacts to Elon Musk’s Robotaxi Event
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Saylor reacts with Bitcoin message, DOGE founder also responds

    Vocal Bitcoin advocate Michael Saylor, a co-founder of MicroStrategy, commented on Musk’s tweet in his traditional BTC style – by posting an AI-generated image of himself with a Bitcoin logo featured on it.

    This time in the picture Saylor is dressed in a suit, wearing an orange (the Bitcoin color) tie with a BTC logo featured on the laptop lid and the cup standing on the desk. “𝕏 is a great way to start the day,” Saylor tweeted.

    Article image
    Image via X

    Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus also responded to Musk’s message, saying: “Most people are scared to be themselves and say what they really feel.”

    #Elon Musk #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Dogecoin co-founder
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 11:42
    $500 Million Bitcoin in 24 Hours: ETFs Waking Up
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 10:19
    Ripple President Speaks out on RLUSD Use Cases as Launch Draws Near
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Harnesses Fireblocks to Provide Industry-Leading Security for Cold Wallets
    Paxful Modernizes P2P with Reinvented App and Brand, featuring AI-Enhanced Safety, Security, and Support
    SOEX Introduces Innovative Referral System for On-Chain Communities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message
    $500 Million Bitcoin in 24 Hours: ETFs Waking Up
    Ripple President Speaks out on RLUSD Use Cases as Launch Draws Near
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD