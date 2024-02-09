Elon Musk’s Important X Announcement Wows Crypto Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Tech mogul Elon Musk has taken to the X social media platform to make a staggering announcement. This announcement and, likely a promotion as well, caused a surprising and enthusiastic reaction from Crypto Twitter and members of the regular community on this platform.

Elon Musk to give up his cell phone contract in favor of X

Musk tweeted that, in several months, he intends to discontinue using his phone number and switch solely to using the X app for text messages and audio/video calls. The latter have not been implemented yet, but last year the X boss mentioned that the developer team was working on those features.

In a few months, I will discontinue my phone number and only use X for texts and audio/video calls — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2024

Many cryptocurrency fans and regular users of the X platform responded to it, some quite enthusiastically, while the comments of others seemed worried. Prominent crypto YouTuber Lark Davis stated that he “might follow suit.” A major XRP fan, @XRPcryptowolf, once again asked if Musk intends to add XRP as a payment method to the platform.

Might follow suit... — Lark Davis (@TheCryptoLark) February 9, 2024

Others began inquiring whether all user phone numbers would be mandatorily removed from their X accounts.

Potential consequences of Musk's decision

This step of Musk may attract a lot more users to X but may also potentially push away those who are concerned about the rising dominance of technologies in the world and the strengthening impact they have on people’s lives.

Some may indeed start following suit and begin using their cell phones - not for the sake of telephone connection but as a basis for X as the leading app. If this trend becomes stronger, cell connection providers are going to face big financial losses in the future.

However, no matter what, it certainly seems like a big step toward the digitized future that many cryptocurrency enthusiasts look forward to.

This plus Starlink and we have a new world — James CryptoGuru (@Jamyies) February 9, 2024

Gabor Gurbacs likens Bitcoin to Elon Musk's companies

Earlier this week, Musk commented on the multiple articles in the mainstream media that predicted a collapse of one of his companies over the past few years. The billionaire stated that if he received a dollar each time he read such an article title, he would not have to raise any money.

Gurbacs, a digital currency advisor for VanEck and Tether, likened that to Bitcoin, which has been proclaimed dead more than 400 times.