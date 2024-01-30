Elon Musk Sparks Crypto Community's Enthusiasm with Neuralink's First Product

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Owner of X, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX centibillionaire Elon Musk has presented the very first product of his innovative company Neuralink in a recent post.

The crypto community’s reaction was enthusiastic, including the official account of VanEck. However, non-crypto accounts began sending critiques at Musk and Neuralink, accusing the tech mogul of interfering with human nature.

VanEck's reaction to Neuralink's "Telepathy"

Elon Musk took to the X app to say that Neuralink has finished its first product, called “Telepathy.” It will enable users to gain control of their phone and/or computer and then, through them, control almost any device, according to Musk’s comment to his own tweet, after the chip gets implanted into human brains.

Users will be able to achieve all that “by just thinking.”

Several crypto-themed accounts posted enthusiastic responses to that breaking news from the innovative entrepreneur, including SafePal wallet and VanEck – one of the 11 Wall Street hedge funds that recently received approval to launch and start trading spot Bitcoin ETFs, from the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The ETF is called VanEck’s Bitcoin Trust, and it is trading under the ticker HODL. Among the other Bitcoin ETF issuers are BlackRock, Fidelity and Ark Invest spearheaded by renowned fund manager and investor Cathie Wood.

SafePal asked Musk in the comments when “Telepathy” will be for sale for crypto, and VanEck’s account tweeted: “wen tesla teleportation?”

Neuralink haters emerge

Comments from critics of interfering with the human brain also emerged in the thread, with statements evoking "spiritual death" and other such fear-inspiring concepts.

Political commentator Evan Kilgore tweeted, “Our bodies should not be merged with AI and our physical consciousness should not be downloaded and transferred. Don't mess with God's sovereignty.”

Another user asked Musk about what will happen to Neuralink chip bearers should a massive solar storm happen, and whether there will be any negative effect on those people. Elon Musk did not respond to any of those comments.

Recently, Musk’s new start-up, xAI, also launched an AI chatbot called Grok, making it available only for users of X’s Premium+ so far. This is Musk’s response to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which he considers "woke," so Grok can now discuss a much wider range of topics than ChatGPT.