Bitcoin and Elon Musk Have This Stunning Thing In Common: VanEck's Top Exec

Elon Musk’s recent tweet has provoked an enthusiastic response from the cryptocurrency community on his social media platform. Among them was the digital asset strategist of VanEck and Tether, Gabor Gurbacs.

This top executive pointed out that there is a major similarity between Elon Musk’s businesses and the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Elon Musk's companies and Bitcoin: One thing in common

Tech magnate Elon Musk published an ironic tweet about the countless times the media reported that one of his companies was about to crash. If he was given a dollar every time this happened, Musk stated, he “would never need to raise money.”

Gabor Gurbacs responded, likening Musk’s companies to Bitcoin in that there is a website that tracks down the number of times the mainstream media declared Bitcoin dead.

Same with Bitcoin. It has a dedicated obituaries site tracking when MSM declared Bitcoin dead. 475 Bitcoin obituaries so far. You should start tracking your cos!https://t.co/GpBq0rn7tkhttps://t.co/VdfRRwrSBi — Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) February 7, 2024

According to his tweet, this website currently counts 475 Bitcoin obituaries. Gurbacs recommended that the tech tycoon set up a similar tracker online with free public access.

Musk still considering launching university with DOGE tuition payments

Earlier this week, Tesla chief executive and X platform owner Musk addressed Crypto Twitter, seeking its opinion on whether he should pursue the project he voiced a few years ago – opening a university of technology and science in Texas, where tuition fees would be paid in Dogecoin.

It started when, on Sunday, Musk liked his own tweet about it posted in 2021. On Monday, he asked if he indeed should create and open the Texas Institute of Technology & Science.

The cryptocurrency community responded positively, reminding Musk about the tuition payments in Dogecoin he talked about earlier. DOGE cofounder Billy Markus, who is known on Twitter as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” and is a “Twitter friend” of Musk, also tweeted a supportive reply to the innovative entrepreneur.

Musk already has experience of opening his own school with his own curriculum in the early 2010s, where he put his children when he disliked the curriculum at the school they were attending and the way the subjects were taught. That innovative school is called Astra Nova School, and it is based on the SpaceX polygon in California.