Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin and Elon Musk Have This Stunning Thing In Common: VanEck's Top Exec

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
VanEck's digital asset advisor pointed out big similarity between Bitcoin and companies that belong to or are run by Elon Musk
Thu, 8/02/2024 - 10:09
Bitcoin and Elon Musk Have This Stunning Thing In Common: VanEck's Top Exec
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Elon Musk’s recent tweet has provoked an enthusiastic response from the cryptocurrency community on his social media platform. Among them was the digital asset strategist of VanEck and Tether, Gabor Gurbacs.

This top executive pointed out that there is a major similarity between Elon Musk’s businesses and the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin.

Elon Musk's companies and Bitcoin: One thing in common

Tech magnate Elon Musk published an ironic tweet about the countless times the media reported that one of his companies was about to crash. If he was given a dollar every time this happened, Musk stated, he “would never need to raise money.”

Gabor Gurbacs responded, likening Musk’s companies to Bitcoin in that there is a website that tracks down the number of times the mainstream media declared Bitcoin dead.

According to his tweet, this website currently counts 475 Bitcoin obituaries. Gurbacs recommended that the tech tycoon set up a similar tracker online with free public access.

Related
240,000 ETH Moved to Top Exchanges as Ethereum Sees Pullback After Recent Surge

Musk still considering launching university with DOGE tuition payments

Earlier this week, Tesla chief executive and X platform owner Musk addressed Crypto Twitter, seeking its opinion on whether he should pursue the project he voiced a few years ago – opening a university of technology and science in Texas, where tuition fees would be paid in Dogecoin.

It started when, on Sunday, Musk liked his own tweet about it posted in 2021. On Monday, he asked if he indeed should create and open the Texas Institute of Technology & Science.

The cryptocurrency community responded positively, reminding Musk about the tuition payments in Dogecoin he talked about earlier. DOGE cofounder Billy Markus, who is known on Twitter as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” and is a “Twitter friend” of Musk, also tweeted a supportive reply to the innovative entrepreneur.

Musk already has experience of opening his own school with his own curriculum in the early 2010s, where he put his children when he disliked the curriculum at the school they were attending and the way the subjects were taught. That innovative school is called Astra Nova School, and it is based on the SpaceX polygon in California.

#Elon Musk #Gabor Gurbacs #Bitcoin News #Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 621% Amid SHIB Price Breakout
2024/02/08 10:56
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 621% Amid SHIB Price Breakout
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano (ADA) Forms Bullish Pattern That Might Trigger 32% Rally
2024/02/08 10:06
Cardano (ADA) Forms Bullish Pattern That Might Trigger 32% Rally
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple CTO Responds to TRON Founder Justin Sun's Story About Vitalik Buterin
2024/02/08 10:06
Ripple CTO Responds to TRON Founder Justin Sun's Story About Vitalik Buterin
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Money20/20 ASIA Unveils Stellar Lineup: Over 120 Speakers and Industry Experts Confirmed
Bitget Lists Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) in Innovation and GameFi Zone
Coinbase-Backed DeSo SocialFi App Focus Raises $75 Million in One Week
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 621% Amid SHIB Price Breakout
Bitcoin and Elon Musk Have This Stunning Thing In Common: VanEck's Top Exec
Cardano (ADA) Forms Bullish Pattern That Might Trigger 32% Rally
Show all