Elon Musk's Ex, Grimes, to Accept Dogecoin During Upcoming Merch Drop

Fri, 12/03/2021 - 08:43
Alex Dovbnya
Grimes is pushing Dogecoin merchant adoption by accepting the meme coin for her merch drop
Grimes, a 33-year-old Canadian singer and songwriter, has revealed in a tweet that her upcoming merchandise drop will accept Dogecoin as a payment method.

Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ether and Bitcoin Cash will also be among the supported cryptocurrencies.

Earlier this year, Grimes became part of the non-fungible token gold rush by selling $5.8 million worth of digital artwork.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk liked Grimes' tweet about Dogecoin acceptance. Billy Markus, the creator of the meme coin, reacted with a meme from the animated sitcom Futurama.
 

Musk, who started dating Grimes, parted ways with the singer in September.

 According to media reports, the two are still on good terms. The eccentric businessman told Page Six that they still love each other:

We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms.

Grimes and Musk co-parent their son, X Æ A-Xii Musk, with whom the world's richest man was recently spotted in Miami.

In June, Musk joked that his baby was a Dogecoin "toddler-hodler."

