Dutch Millionaire Is Bullish on Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

The former Dutch MP is bullish on Shiba Inu and Dogecoin

Dutch millionaire and former member of the country's left-wing green party, Zihni Özdil, has tweeted that he is bullish on Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in the short term.



Özdil notes that both of them have formed the bull flag pattern, which typically precedes a price uptrend after a long period of consolidation.

That said, he also adds that people should stay away from crypto if there is an interest rate hike.



Özdil does not see a significant distinction between Bitcoin and meme coins since their value equally depends on how much other people are willing to pay for them.

The historian entered the House of Representatives as a member of GroenLinks, a left-wing political party, in 2017.

Ozdil previously helped party leader Jesse Klaver write his book.

However, Özdil left the green party and lower chamber of the Dutch parliament following a clash with Klaver over student loans.

In August, the former MP revealed that he had become a cryptocurrency millionaire and bought a villa on a tropical island because of his timely bet on Dogecoin and Ether:

