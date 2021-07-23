Dogecoin Founder "Revealed" Successful Flowchart

Dogecoin founder explained the success of this flowchart in his own way

Dogecoin founder Billy Markus revealed his vision for EZ Flowchart's success. In his tweet, the founder of the most popular meme-coin revealed in detail a successful flowchart, using Dogecoin as an example.

EZ Flowchart:



Community that is cool and engaged regardless of price -> Doge brand stays relevant and powerful -> Companies continue to engage -> Viral power continues -> Utility increases from adoption -> Contributors keep contributing -> Future 👍



Lame community -> Future 👎 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) July 23, 2021

"Recipe for success" from Markus

1. "A coolly engaged community"

First and foremost, Markus mentioned the Dogecoin community. According to him, the Dogecoin community is coolly engaged, and this happens regardless of the price situation for the meme cryptocurrency.

2. Branding

Billy Markus called Dogecoin a relevant and powerful brand. Moreover, he noted that it remains so to this day. This, in turn, gets other companies involved in a common process.

3. "Viral power"

In addition to the above, the founder of Dogecoin also mentioned the "viral power" of the meme. Recall that this cryptocurrency is actively supported by the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, as well as other active members of the crypto community. Dogecoin is also periodically mentioned in the social networks of celebrities. This is in some ways a source of self-promotion.

4. Usefulness

Markus, in his tweet, also touched on the usefulness of the process. He noted that, in the case of Dogecoin, the principle of utility works. Thus, based on acceptance, the utility of the cryptocurrency is increasing.

5. The role of the community

The increase in utility contributes to an active community and an appropriate response. According to Markus, this factor leads to the increase of the contribution from the Dogecoin community. All of this has a positive impact on the future of meme cryptocurrency.

What is not "good" for Markus?

The founder of Dogecoin ended his tweet by criticizing the Late Community. In his opinion, it cannot have a bright future.

Recall that, compared to Bitcoin, Dogecoin is cheap. This is influenced by the lack of emission restrictions, as well as a fairly fast initial mining period. Dogecoin was designed to make a coin that is in demand among ordinary users, based on its cheapness.