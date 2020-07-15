Elon Musk’s and Bill Gates' Twitter Accounts Get Hacked to Advertise Bitcoin Giveaway Scam

Wed, 07/15/2020 - 20:46
Alex Dovbnya
Mysterious Twitter hacks rage on, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates becoming the latest victims
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has had his Twitter account hacked by scammers who are currently promoting a Bitcoin giveaway to almost the billionaire's 37 mln followers.    

image by twitter.com/elonmusk

The BTC address that is posted in one of his tweets has already collected 2.52 BTC ($23,131) in mere minutes. 

A few minutes ago, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also fell victim to hackers who are now using his account with 51.1 mln followers to advertise the sham. 

image by twitter.com/BillGates

Earlier today, U.Today reported about the Twitter accounts that belong to major cryptocurrency exchanges and industry leaders being almost simultaneously compromised by scammers.   

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

