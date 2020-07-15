Elon Musk’s and Bill Gates' Twitter Accounts Get Hacked to Advertise Bitcoin Giveaway Scam

Mysterious Twitter hacks rage on, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates becoming the latest victims

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has had his Twitter account hacked by scammers who are currently promoting a Bitcoin giveaway to almost the billionaire's 37 mln followers.

The BTC address that is posted in one of his tweets has already collected 2.52 BTC ($23,131) in mere minutes.

A few minutes ago, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also fell victim to hackers who are now using his account with 51.1 mln followers to advertise the sham.

Earlier today, U.Today reported about the Twitter accounts that belong to major cryptocurrency exchanges and industry leaders being almost simultaneously compromised by scammers.