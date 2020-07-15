Breaking: Twitter Accounts of Binance, Binance CEO, Coinbase, and Top BitMEX Trader Get Hacked by Scammers

News
Wed, 07/15/2020 - 19:39
Alex Dovbnya
Hackers take over the Twitter accounts of Binance, Coinbase and a prominent BitMEX trader
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

The official Twitter handle of Binance, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, has been hacked to promote a giveaway scam called CryptoForHealth .  

The company’s CEO Changpeng Zhao urged his followers to report @binance before his own account suffered a breach.    

image by twitter.com
image by twitter.com

Coinbase and Gemini have also fallen victim to CryptoForHealth hackers. The Twitter accounts of these exchanges are currently promoting the sham to their 1.2 mln followers while retweeting CZ.  

image by twitter.com

Other prominent industry leaders whose accounts got hacked include Tron CEO Justin Sun and BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes.  

How it all started 

This comes after semi-retired cryptocurrency trader AngeloBTC, who rose to prominence after topping BitMEX’s leaderboard, caused a stir on crypto Twitter by inviting his followers to join a paid trading group in a now-deleted tweet.  

image by twitter.com

According to fellow trader @loomdart, AngeloBTC didn’t have control over his account and urged other Twitter users to report it.     

Related
Hackers Keep Moving Ethereum They Got on Upbit - $37.5 mln in ETH Transferred

Considering his streak of successful trades, there is no point for AngeloBTC to resort to shilling his Telegram group since it would cause great reputational damage.

While some followers initially dismissed the tweet as a trolling attempt, it became abundantly clear that something wasn’t right whoever was behind Angelo’s Twitter handle started to reply to all direct messages.   

The consensus appears to be that his account was most likely hacked to squeeze money out of gullible followers.

The person behind the breach apparently managed to steal more than $70,000 in a single day judging by the balance of the Bitcoin address that was sent out in DMs.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Cryptocurrency Mining

Top 10 Best Cloud Mining Sites in 2020
Vladislav Sopov
Cryptocurrency Trading Bots

TOP 20 Best Bitcoin Trading Bots in 2020
Alex Dovbnya
News
4 weeks ago

It Will Be as Easy to Use Bitcoin as U.S. Dollar, According to Kraken CEO Jesse Powell
Alex Dovbnya
News
3 weeks ago

Bitcoin Phishing Scam Victim Returns Bitcoin Donations to Crypto Fans and Ditches Twitter
Yuri Molchan
News
3 weeks ago

Peter Schiff Finally Agrees on Something with Federal Reserve (Spoiler: It's Bitcoin)
Alex Dovbnya
Subscribe to our daily newsletter!
Thank you for subscribing!
This email address has already subscribed.
By pressing the "Subscribe button" you agree with our Privacy Policy

This site uses cookies for different purposes. Please set your preferences in Cookie Settings and visit our Cookie policy for more information on how and why cookies are used on this site. Click here for cookie policy

Cookie settingsAccept cookies