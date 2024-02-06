Advertisement
SpaceX Accepts Dogecoin Payment for DOGE-1 Lunar Mission Rescheduling

article image
Alex Dovbnya
SpaceX has accepted Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment for the rescheduling of the DOGE-1 lunar mission
Tue, 6/02/2024 - 5:42
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents
SpaceX has accepted Dogecoin (DOGE) as payment for the rescheduling of the much-anticipated DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon.

Geometric Energy Corporation (GEC) CEO Samuel Reid announced the transaction, stating that GEC paid SpaceX in DOGE to rebook the DOGE-1 Mission following the delay of its original schedule. 

Technical challenges and future plans

The mission, initially set to launch on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as a payload in 2022, was postponed due to the satellite not being ready in time for the Intuitive Machines IM-1 launch. 

Reid clarified that the new deal includes a rebooking fee paid in Dogecoin and places the DOGE-1 satellite on an open manifest basis for a mission potentially after IM-1, depending on when the satellite is shipped to Maverick Space in the U.S. from Exobotics UK.

Despite the delay, Reid remains optimistic about the DOGE-1 mission. "That doesn't mean that DOGE-1 is not launching or that it's not happening. DOGE-1 was trying to make it on IM-1 and almost did," Reid explained during a live chat. 

He elaborated that the mission's postponement was due to uncompleted requirements for the radio and the satellite, rather than a lack of commitment or capability. 

This level of transparency and communication from GEC aims to reassure enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the mission's progress.

Interplanetary commerce? 

SpaceX initially announced plans to launch the "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in 2021 and accepted the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Dogecoin as full payment for the mission. 

The represents a pioneering step in demonstrating the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth's orbit and aims to establish a foundation for interplanetary commerce.

#Dogecoin News #SpaceX #Cryptocurrency Adoption
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

