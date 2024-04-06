DOGE Developer Drops Key Clarity on Elon Musk Grok AI's Dogecoin Revelation

The spotlight has again turned to Dogecoin in the wake of the Grok AI revelation regarding RadioDoge, a project focused on bringing the Dogecoin ecosystem to a ready state for rapid grassroots adoption.

However, amid the buzz and speculation around Grok AI's statements, Dogecoin core developer Michi Lumin has stepped forward to offer key clarity on the matter.

To put things in context, the Dogecoin community's attention was drawn to a Grok AI post that claimed that SpaceX was launching Dogecoin nodes into space attached to Starlink satellites to extend the reach of the Dogecoin network to remote regions where traditional internet infrastructure is not available. This initiative, it claimed, was part of the RadioDoge project.

Just so everyone is aware. This is an AI bot that writes "stuff" you ask it to, and it isn't something anyone should use as a source. In this case the bot describes RadioDoge .... incorrectly. while using a few relevant words. RadioDoge is a terrestrial network - for now. https://t.co/Tw0TBTgtsP — Michi Lumin (@michilumin) April 6, 2024

Elon Musk's engagement with Dogecoin has contributed significantly to the cryptocurrency's popularity. As a result of this affiliation, posts by Elon Musk-owned artificial intelligence chatbot Grok seem to command attention.

Amid the speculative excitement, Dogecoin core developer Michi Lumin points out some discrepancies in the facts presented by Grok on RadioDoge, highlighting the need to rely on credible sources for information.

"Just so everyone is aware. This is an AI bot that writes stuff you ask it to, and it isn't something anyone should use as a source. In this case, the bot describes RadioDoge incorrectly, while using a few relevant words," Lumin wrote while clarifying that RadioDoge is currently only a terrestrial network.

RadioDoge, a Dogecoin foundation project aimed at Dogecoin's grassroots adoption, focuses on using cheap and reliable radio technology (HF/LoRaWAN) combined with the global Starlink satellite network to enable cheaply deployable, wide-scale access to Dogecoin for people outside the reach of traditional internet infrastructure.

In 2023, RadioDoge achieved a big milestone by facilitating the first Dogecoin transaction without the internet. This year, work is expected to continue developing the RadioDoge network and exploring new use cases.

Per the 2024 road map presented by the Dogecoin foundation, the RadioDoge network will be developed through volunteer node operators, with group engagements in emerging economies being sought for trial deployments.