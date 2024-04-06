Advertisement
AD

    DOGE Developer Drops Key Clarity on Elon Musk Grok AI's Dogecoin Revelation

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Dogecoin community's attention drawn to speculative Grok AI statement
    Sat, 6/04/2024 - 14:44
    DOGE Developer Drops Key Clarity on Elon Musk Grok AI's Dogecoin Revelation
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The spotlight has again turned to Dogecoin in the wake of the Grok AI revelation regarding RadioDoge, a project focused on bringing the Dogecoin ecosystem to a ready state for rapid grassroots adoption.

    Advertisement

    However, amid the buzz and speculation around Grok AI's statements, Dogecoin core developer Michi Lumin has stepped forward to offer key clarity on the matter.

    To put things in context, the Dogecoin community's attention was drawn to a Grok AI post that claimed that SpaceX was launching Dogecoin nodes into space attached to Starlink satellites to extend the reach of the Dogecoin network to remote regions where traditional internet infrastructure is not available. This initiative, it claimed, was part of the RadioDoge project.

    Elon Musk's engagement with Dogecoin has contributed significantly to the cryptocurrency's popularity. As a result of this affiliation, posts by Elon Musk-owned artificial intelligence chatbot Grok seem to command attention.

    Amid the speculative excitement, Dogecoin core developer Michi Lumin points out some discrepancies in the facts presented by Grok on RadioDoge, highlighting the need to rely on credible sources for information.

    Related
    DOGE Unveils GigaWallet, Game-Changer for Dogecoin Investors

    "Just so everyone is aware. This is an AI bot that writes stuff you ask it to, and it isn't something anyone should use as a source. In this case, the bot describes RadioDoge incorrectly, while using a few relevant words," Lumin wrote while clarifying that RadioDoge is currently only a terrestrial network.

    RadioDoge, a Dogecoin foundation project aimed at Dogecoin's grassroots adoption, focuses on using cheap and reliable radio technology (HF/LoRaWAN) combined with the global Starlink satellite network to enable cheaply deployable, wide-scale access to Dogecoin for people outside the reach of traditional internet infrastructure.

    In 2023, RadioDoge achieved a big milestone by facilitating the first Dogecoin transaction without the internet. This year, work is expected to continue developing the RadioDoge network and exploring new use cases.

    Per the 2024 road map presented by the Dogecoin foundation, the RadioDoge network will be developed through volunteer node operators, with group engagements in emerging economies being sought for trial deployments.

    #Dogecoin News #Elon Musk #Grok #AI
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Elon Musk's Grok Now Surpasses ChatGPT-4 Massively: Details
    2024/04/06 14:40
    Elon Musk's Grok Now Surpasses ChatGPT-4 Massively: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Here's How Much XRP, SHIB and DOGE Binance Currently Holds
    2024/04/06 14:40
    Here's How Much XRP, SHIB and DOGE Binance Currently Holds
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Ancient Ethereum Whale With 12,566 ETH Makes Surprising Return: Details
    2024/04/06 14:40
    Ancient Ethereum Whale With 12,566 ETH Makes Surprising Return: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    SimpleSwap Updated Its Loyalty Program With BTC Cashback
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Developer Drops Key Clarity on Elon Musk Grok AI's Dogecoin Revelation
    Elon Musk's Grok Now Surpasses ChatGPT-4 Massively: Details
    Here's How Much XRP, SHIB and DOGE Binance Currently Holds
    Show all