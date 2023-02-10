Elon Musk and Shytoshi Kusama's Mysterious Tweets Explained by Dogecoin (DOGE) Founder

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus seems to have figured out why Elon Musk and maybe the lead SHIB dev posted this symbol recently on Twitter.

The reason for Musk's posting a dot symbol proved to be serious, pragmatic and far from a joke or mere entertainment, as many first thought it was.

Musk checking Twitter algorithms

Earlier this week, on Feb. 8, Elon Musk posted a laconic tweet that contained only one symbol, a dot (period). The tech billionaire's followers began responding immediately, and many thought it was merely a joke, as Musk loves to post memes from time to time, including those related to Bitcoin or Dogecoin cryptos.

Some thought it was something to do with Mars and Musk’s ambitions to create a self-sustained colony on the red planet.

However, the Twitter boss posted the same tweet today, again with only a dot. This time, Billy Markus, one of Dogecoin's founders, suggested that Musk has been testing a user engagement algorithm on Twitter. He attached a screenshot of the dot-tweet made two days ago, showing that it collected 64.2 million views.

i am guessing this is a comparison tweet to the previous one to check the engagement algorithm



64.2 million views on that one ~ pic.twitter.com/UCS8GyXWcF — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 10, 2023

Kusama posted this dot before Musk

The same symbol was added briefly to his Twitter bio section by Shytoshi Kusama – an alias used by the lead developer of the second largest meme coin, Shiba Inu. Two days ago, several SHIB fans noted this similarity between the tweet of Musk and the dot in Kusama's bio in December 2022, unable to explain the connection.

Shytoshi Kusama is the alias taken by the person who calls himself the lead developer of Shiba Inu. Last year, he shared that "Shy" here means that he chose to stay pseudonymous, and "-shi" is in honor of the mysterious Bitcoin creator, Satoshi. Kusama is a Japanese artist he likes.

This Kusama also mentioned that, after consulting his mentor, he may reveal his real name to the Shiba Inu army.