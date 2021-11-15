Elon Musk Slams Fiat Money

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again criticized government-issued fiat currencies in response to a tweet posted by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.



The centibillionaire underscored how little ordinary people actually know about “normal” money, highlighting how outdated and malleable it is.

Normal money is actually a bunch of ancient mainframes running cobol in batch mode, where govt can edit money database whenever they want — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2021

COBOL, an aging programming language developed in the 1950s, is responsible for roughly 95% of ATM swipes in the U.S.



The vast majority of banks continue to rely on “ancient” mainframe computers despite the proliferation of cloud computing. IBM’s mainframes remain in great demand .



This is not the first time that Musk has taken aim at fiat money. As reported by U.Today , the eccentric entrepreneur recent opined that crypto had value because of its immutability (as opposed to government-controlled currencies):

You know, when governments can’t keep the hand out of the cookie jar and edit the money database, there’s probably some value to that.

Musk’s most recent anti-fiat comment was seen as an advertisement for cryptocurrencies.



MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor said that there is a need for an immutable ledger with a fixed supply, pointing to Bitcoin.