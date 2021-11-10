Elon Musk Loses Entire Dogecoin Market Cap in One Day

Ads Ads Ads Ads

As per the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s personal net worth has dwindled by a staggering $35 billion in just one day.



This is equivalent to the entire market cap of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.



The Musk-supported coin is currently trading at $0.27 on major spot exchanges.

Tesla shares record the biggest daily drop of 2021

Musk’s net worth took a hit after the shares of e-car manufacturer Tesla dropped 16% this week.



On Tuesday, the volatile stock was down 11.99%, which marked its biggest one-day loss in 14 months.



Twitter decided that Musk should sell 10% of his shares after more than 3.5 million people took part in the businessman's poll.

Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.



Do you support this? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2021

A $50 billion loss

Within 48 hours, the centibillionaire’s wealth has plunged by $50 billion, which exceeds the entire net worth of Len Blavatnik, the richest man in the U.K.



As per Bloomberg, this is the steepest two-day drop in history.



However, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos still holds the record for the biggest one-day decline after reaching a $37 billion divorce settlement with MacKenzie Scott.



With that being said, Musk still has a comfortable $82 billion lead over Bezos, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.



French fashion mogul Bernard Arnault comes in third place with a net worth of $173 billion.