Elon Musk Shows "Deepest Desire" of Dogecoin Holders

Elon Musk has shared “the deepest, most desperate desire” of his Dogecoin army

Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to tease his Dogecoin army with a Harry Potter meme.

He clumsily photoshopped a string of huge green candles on the Mirror of Erised, which shows one’s “deepest, most desperate desires.”

The purpose of the mirror was initially explained by Dumbledore in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone,” the first novel in J.K. Rowling’s hit book series.

While Harry saw his parents, his friend Ron’s reflection included him holding the Quidditch Cup.

People see themselves exactly as they are if they have nothing more to desire, but it’s not the case for Dogecoin holders who desperately want Musk to push the value of the battered meme coin.



Musk’s market-moving powers, however, seem to be waning given that his recent attempts to push the DOGE price up haven’t fared so well.