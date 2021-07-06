Alabama Congressman Buys Dogecoin, Cardano, and Ethereum

In his periodic transaction report, U.S. congressman Barry Moore, R-Alabama has disclosed some of his recent cryptocurrency buys, which include meme cryptocurrency.
DOGECOIN purchase this morning from the second Congressman on record. Also $ETH.
He purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of DOGE on June 13.
Moore, however, is not the first “Dogecoin congressman.” His colleague from Tennessee, Mark Green, made a significantly timelier bet on the canine-themed cryptocurrency in early April.
Dogecoin peaked on May 8 at $0.74, and it’s currently trading down a staggering 68 percent from its all-time high.