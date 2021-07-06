Alabama Congressman Buys Dogecoin, Cardano, and Ethereum

Barry Moore has become only the second U.S. congressman to publicly disclose Dogecoin buys

In his periodic transaction report, U.S. congressman Barry Moore, R-Alabama has disclosed some of his recent cryptocurrency buys, which include meme cryptocurrency.

DOGECOIN purchase this morning from the second Congressman on record. Also $ETH. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/y3pY0tnNSN — congresstrading.com (@congresstrading) July 6, 2021

He purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of DOGE on June 13.



Moore, however, is not the first “Dogecoin congressman.” His colleague from Tennessee, Mark Green, made a significantly timelier bet on the canine-themed cryptocurrency in early April.



Dogecoin peaked on May 8 at $0.74, and it’s currently trading down a staggering 68 percent from its all-time high.

Apart from the parody cryptocurrency, Moore also bought up to $30,000 worth of Cardano and up to $15,000 worth of Ethereum in May.