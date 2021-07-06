Alabama Congressman Buys Dogecoin, Cardano, and Ethereum

Tue, 07/06/2021 - 19:41
Alex Dovbnya
Barry Moore has become only the second U.S. congressman to publicly disclose Dogecoin buys
Alabama Congressman Buys Dogecoin, Cardano, and Ethereum
In his periodic transaction report, U.S. congressman Barry Moore, R-Alabama has disclosed some of his recent cryptocurrency buys, which include meme cryptocurrency.

He purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of DOGE on June 13.  

Moore, however, is not the first “Dogecoin congressman.” His colleague from Tennessee, Mark Green, made a significantly timelier bet on the canine-themed cryptocurrency in early April.

Dogecoin peaked on May 8 at $0.74, and it’s currently trading down a staggering 68 percent from its all-time high.

Apart from the parody cryptocurrency, Moore also bought up to $30,000 worth of Cardano and up to $15,000 worth of Ethereum in May.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

