Elon Musk Repeats Raunchy Crypto Reference from 2019

Fri, 09/17/2021 - 05:04
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk has had a brief BDSM-themed cryptocurrency exchange with Jack Dorsey on Twitter
Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently had yet another sexually charged exchange with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

In his latest cryptocurrency-related tweet, the centibillionaire wrote that crypto is his “safe word” too.

This is not the first time that Musk makes the cryptic BDSM reference. He initially tweeted that the term “cryptocurrency” was his safe word back in April 2019.

In early 2020, he revealed that Bitcoin, in fact, wasn’t his safe word, confusing his followers even more.

In December, the Tesla boss tweeted that Bitcoin was his safe word, but he then immediately backtracked on the claim. This happened less than two months before the e-car maker revealed that it had bought $1.5 billion worth of the largest cryptocurrency.   

The market chose to ignore Musk’s salacious tweet, with Bitcoin trading just below the $48,000 level on major spot exchanges.

As reported by U.Today, Musk also joked about “bicurious” Dorsey before being invited to the “B Word” conference, during which he reiterated his commitment to crypto and confirmed that Tesla was likely to resume payments.

