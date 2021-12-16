Elon Musk Posts Meme About "Imaginary" NFTs, Is He Hinting at Keanu Reeves' Recent Interview?

Tesla CEO keeps publishing memes on Twitter; this time, it seems, he has decided to troll iconic Matrix actor

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The eccentric centibillionaire Elon Musk, a big fan of memes and Dogecoin (his love of the former partly explains his great attraction to the latter), has posted a meme about a person visiting a "shrink." By the sound of it, Musk may well be hinting at the recent interview of Matrix trilogy star Keanu Reeves, who believes NFTs are nothing but a joke.

Keanu Reeves dismisses NFTs, Musk disagrees

In the meme posted by the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, the psychiatrist and his client are talking about whether "these NFTs" are in the room with them right now.

As reported by U.Today earlier, Keanu Reeves, in a recent interview with The Verge, dismissed NFTs as unique tokens, claiming that "they are so easily reproduced" and laughing heartily as he said it.

Still, Reeves admitted that he owns some cryptocurrencies that a friend bought for him. He did not name any particular crypto he holds, though. Besides, he does not trade digital currencies, he stated.

Tesla finally starts accepting DOGE, even though it runs on PoW

The other day, Elon Musk finally went from words to deeds, tweeting that Tesla will start producing some merchandise that clients will be able to buy with Musk's favorite Dogecoin. According to the billionaire, this would be a trial to "see how it goes."

That tweet immediately pushed the price of the most popular meme crypto up 28%, but it then reversed quickly. The DOGE community has long been asking Musk to let Tesla sell e-cars for Dogecoin.

The company has already had the experience of selling its electric cars for crypto—Bitcoin in early 2021. However, later on, Musk shut down those payments due to environmental concerns around Bitcoin mining.

Now that he announced Tesla merch would be sold for DOGE, some pointed out to him that DOGE works on the same consensus algorithm—proof of work (PoW)—that is very energy consuming, just like Bitcoin.

The difference between these two popular cryptocurrencies for Elon is that he believes DOGE to be much better suited for payments than BTC. But he believes the latter to be a store of value and an inflation hedge.