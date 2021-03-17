ENG
RU

Elon Musk No Longer Selling His NFT, Not Even for DOGE

News
Wed, 03/17/2021 - 08:55
article image
Yuri Molchan
Tesla chief Elon Musk has decided not to sell his NFT based on a song about NTF
Elon Musk No Longer Selling His NFT, Not Even for DOGE
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Earlier today, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, withdrew his song in the form of an NFT that had been for sale.

The reason he gave was that "it does not feel quite right selling this."

Musk jumps on the NFT bandwagon but is no longer selling

As reported by U.Today the other day, Elon Musk joined the ranks of NFT sellers and offered for sale a techno music track about NFT in the form of a non-fungible token.

He was offered $69 million for it by digital artist Mike Winkelmann (aka Beeple). Musk's first reaction was to turn down the offer and request 420 million Dogecoin instead (which was worth $15 million back then, more than four times less than Beeple's offer).

Now Musk has tweeted that "it does not feel right selling" this NTF, and he will pass.

5823_0
Image via Twitter

Related
Elon Musk Wants to Be Paid 420 Million Dogecoin Tokens for His NFT

Previously, the Tesla CEO also offered for sale his tweet in which he tells Peter Schiff to mind his own business, using an eggplant. However, the highest bid for that tweet has been only $100 so far. The previous highest bid was $20,000.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image 136.8 Million XRP Wired By Ripple's Chris Larsen and Several Crypto Exchanges
News
03/11/2021 - 12:27

136.8 Million XRP Wired By Ripple's Chris Larsen and Several Crypto Exchanges
Yuri Molchan
article image BREAKING: Binance Investigated by CFTC, CZ Responds
News
03/12/2021 - 13:22

BREAKING: Binance Investigated by CFTC, CZ Responds
Alex Dovbnya
article image Jed McCaleb Has Cashed Out 152 Million XRP Over Past Nine Days
News
03/15/2021 - 09:26

Jed McCaleb Has Cashed Out 152 Million XRP Over Past Nine Days
Yuri Molchan