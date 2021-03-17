Elon Musk No Longer Selling His NFT, Not Even for DOGE

Tesla chief Elon Musk has decided not to sell his NFT based on a song about NTF

Earlier today, the head of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, withdrew his song in the form of an NFT that had been for sale.

The reason he gave was that "it does not feel quite right selling this."

Musk jumps on the NFT bandwagon but is no longer selling

As reported by U.Today the other day, Elon Musk joined the ranks of NFT sellers and offered for sale a techno music track about NFT in the form of a non-fungible token.

He was offered $69 million for it by digital artist Mike Winkelmann (aka Beeple). Musk's first reaction was to turn down the offer and request 420 million Dogecoin instead (which was worth $15 million back then, more than four times less than Beeple's offer).

Now Musk has tweeted that "it does not feel right selling" this NTF, and he will pass.

Previously, the Tesla CEO also offered for sale his tweet in which he tells Peter Schiff to mind his own business, using an eggplant. However, the highest bid for that tweet has been only $100 so far. The previous highest bid was $20,000.