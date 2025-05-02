Advertisement
Advertisement

    Shiba Inu to Lose One Zero? Bull Scenario Emerges

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 2/05/2025 - 13:27
    Shiba Inu's history might see it jump to high of $0.0001 if current momentum is sustained
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu to Lose One Zero? Bull Scenario Emerges
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recorded 8.92% growth in the last 30 days as it battles to regain previous bullish levels on the market. The dog-themed meme coin will likely lose another zero if the momentum building in the ecosystem lingers.

    Advertisement

    Historical May trends fuel optimism for SHIB breakout

    According to Cryptorank data, SHIB could record staggering growth this month and position itself to lose a zero from its price. Notably, the meme coin has an average growth rate of 62.5% in May, and if history repeats itself, holders could see a similar rally.

    SHIB maintained a positive growth metric in May, and another bull case emerged that might support the meme coin’s price outlook.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 05/01/2025 - 12:18
    38 Trillion SHIB in Play: Shiba Inu Reversal Imminent?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The asset trades in a consolidation zone between the $0.00001167 and $0.0000147 ranges with neutral sentiment. This suggests that SHIB could likely record an uptick supported by historical trends. The bullish set up in May might be all SHIB needs to experience a breakout.

    As of press time, the SHIB price was changing hands at $0.00001344, a slight decrease of 0.94% in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, SHIB traders are pulling back as trading volume has dropped by 7.00% to $164.11 million.

    However, in the broader SHIB ecosystem, the deflationary token burn mechanism has been reactivated as efforts are being made to reduce supply. This move could trigger an upsurge in price and align with the bullish scenario that is emerging on the market.

    Investors watch for volume spike as sentiment builds

    SHIB would need to rally and increase trading volume to confirm the potential for an upward climb. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 04/30/2025 - 15:29
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) to $0.0000236? Meme Coin Price History Says Maybe
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Recently, the ecosystem registered an uptick of 510 billion SHIB within minutes, which positively impacted the price. The surge was triggered by the activity of whales and institutional-sized addresses.

    SHIB holders are eagerly observing the trend to see how SHIB would perform in the broader market space.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    May 2, 2025 - 12:08
    XRP Bulls Just Got Confirmation They've Been Waiting For
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    May 2, 2025 - 11:15
    Cardano's Surprising 'Problem' Highlighted by Top Exec: What It Is
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    LBank Successfully Hosts “Code Meets Law,” Advancing Global Crypto Compliance
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 16, 2025 - 12:35
    Gate.io Top Crypto Exchange Makes Digital Assets Accessible: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    STO SUMMIT Spring 2025: Unlocking the Value of Security Tokens
    LBank Successfully Hosts “Code Meets Law,” Advancing Global Crypto Compliance
    Bitcoin Seoul 2025 to Host Global Industry Leaders for Asia’s Largest Bitcoin-Focused Conference
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu to Lose One Zero? Bull Scenario Emerges
    XRP Bulls Just Got Confirmation They've Been Waiting For
    Cardano's Surprising 'Problem' Highlighted by Top Exec: What It Is
    Show all