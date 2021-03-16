ENG
RU

Elon Musk Wants to Be Paid 420 Million Dogecoin Tokens for His NFT

News
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 06:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Beeple has offered Elon Musk $69 million for his NFT, but Tesla CEO will only accept Dogecoin
Elon Musk Wants to Be Paid 420 Million Dogecoin Tokens for His NFT
Cover image via www.facebook.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has jumped on the non-fungible token (NFT) bandwagon by presenting a techno track about the latest crypto craze on Twitter.

Digital artist Mike Winkelmann (Beeple) offered the billionaire the $69 million he recently received for NFT collage that was sold at offered at Christie's last week.

Musk, however, only wants to accept Dogecoin (DOGE), setting the price at 420 million tokens ($15.2 million at press time).

Related
Messaging App Touted by Elon Musk Now Accepts Cryptocurrency Donations

The song’s lyrics—which are accompanied by a rotating “vanity trophy” with the “HODL” acronym — describe the concept of digital ownership in a nutshell:

NFT for your vanity, computers never sleep, it's verified, it's guaranteed.

Musk
Image by @elonmusk

In late February, Musk's girlfriend Grimes sold several of her NFTs for $5.8 million, but it’s not her voice on the electronic track.         

#Ethereum News #Elon Musk #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Cryptocurrencies Have Use Cases, Gold Does Not: President Clinton's Former Advisor
News
03/09/2021 - 15:11

Cryptocurrencies Have Use Cases, Gold Does Not: President Clinton's Former Advisor
Yuri Molchan
article image Leading Israeli Asset Manager Pours $100 Million Into Bitcoin
News
03/10/2021 - 19:29

Leading Israeli Asset Manager Pours $100 Million Into Bitcoin

Alex Dovbnya
article image Ripple Executives Want to Prevent SEC from Uncovering Their Financial Information
News
03/12/2021 - 06:05

Ripple Executives Want to Prevent SEC from Uncovering Their Financial Information
Alex Dovbnya