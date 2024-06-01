Elon Musk Celebrates Major SpaceX Milestone, Crypto Community Reacts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, tech billionaire and serial entrepreneur Elon Musk spread the word about a major new milestone reached by one of his largest companies — SpaceX — in May.

In particular, he sent congratulations to the SpaceX Falcon team for launching flights 14 times within a single month.

Among those was a launch of 23 Starlink satellites from Florida in May — that was the 14th launch, according to a SpaceX tweet quoted by Musk in his X post. The official SpaceX account also sent kudos to the entire SpaceX team “on continuously raising the bar for rapid and reliable launch.”

The crypto community reacted with a wave of positive and encouraging comments, congratulations to SpaceX. Recently, Musk shared another SpaceX milestone with the crypto community. Some of them tweeted that since SpaceX owns DOGE, the price of this meme crypto is likely to go to the moon soon.

As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, Elon Musk reached a new milestone as the number of his followers on the X social media network owned by him surged to surpass the 185 million level. Thus, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s account became the social media account most interacted with on the entire internet.