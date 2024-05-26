Dogecoin Fan Musk to Build Supercomputer for AI Startup

Centibillionaire Elon Musk intends to build a supercomputer for the xAI startup, according to The Information.

Advertisement

The next version of Grok, Musk's controversial ChatGPT competitor, is expected to be powered by that chatbot.

This comes after xAI unveiled Grok-1.5V, a multimodal AI model of its chatbot that is capable of working in both visual and verbal modes.

The report says that the supercomputer could be built together with technology giant Oracle.

Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that xAI was on the cusp of securing a new $6 billion funding round, with its participants including such names as VC giants Andreessen Horowitz and Sequoia Capital.

Musk aims to secure enough funding in order to compete with OpenAI, which is currently valued at a whopping $80 billion, and other emerging AI power players like Anthropic.

The controversial entrepreneur is pitching his startup as a better alternative due to the fact that it can be connected to his various enterprises.

As reported by U.Today, xAI is expected to reach a valuation of more than $18 billion.

Now that interest in AI keeps growing, billionaires with deep pockets are trying to woo smaller AI startups. Musk's xAI and Mark Zuckerberg's Meta are currently vying to secure a partnership with chatbot-maker Character.ai.