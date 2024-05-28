DOGE Fan Elon Musk Reaches Massive Milestone on X

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

An insider from the Dogecoin team, known as DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on the X social media platform, who keeps track of Elon Musk’s interviews, podcasts and public social media data, has noted that Musk has once again become the most followed account on X.

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX bought this platform in October 2022 for $44 billion. Now, he has the most followed social media account in the world. Elon Musk’s army of followers on X has reached the level of 185 million. A lot of the people who follow Musk and are subscribed to his updates are members of the Dogecoin community since Musk is a big fan of the iconic meme cryptocurrency DOGE.

@cb_doge shared his admiration for Musk’s ability to engage with his huge fan base on X, even though he is “one of the busiest individuals on the planet.”

xAI quickly catches up to OpenAI

According to a recent tweet published by an AI enthusiast Rowan Cheung, Elon Musk’s latest venture, xAI, is already evaluated at 1/3 of OpenAI’s value, even though the former is only 15 months old. OpenAI was founded nine years ago with the help of Elon Musk and his personal funds.

xAI has raised $6 billion from leading investors to train new versions of the company’s AI bot, Grok, in the recently started B funding series. So far, the 1.5 version has been launched and integrated on the X platform for Premium+ subscribers.

Musk and xAI secure $6 billion funding

Musk also revealed to investors that xAI plans to build a huge supercomputer using 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs. The circle of investors interested in working with xAI includes Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management & Research, Valor Equity Partners and Vy Capital. The post-money evaluation of Musk’s company now comprises $24 billion.

Still, while many believe xAI and OpenAI to be major competitors, @cb_doge has clarified that they are not since these two companies have totally different goals. xAI is busy creating an AI that is truth-seeking and honest when interacting with its users. In the meantime, DogeDesigner stated, “OpenAI is building a closed-source AI that is being trained to lie and be politically correct.”