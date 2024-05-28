Advertisement
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Reaches Massive Milestone on X

    Yuri Molchan
    Elon Musk scores tremendous milestone on X app, while he secured $6 billion inflow from major investors
    Tue, 28/05/2024 - 14:14
    DOGE Fan Elon Musk Reaches Massive Milestone on X
    Contents
    An insider from the Dogecoin team, known as DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) on the X social media platform, who keeps track of Elon Musk’s interviews, podcasts and public social media data, has noted that Musk has once again become the most followed account on X.

    The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX bought this platform in October 2022 for $44 billion. Now, he has the most followed social media account in the world. Elon Musk’s army of followers on X has reached the level of 185 million. A lot of the people who follow Musk and are subscribed to his updates are members of the Dogecoin community since Musk is a big fan of the iconic meme cryptocurrency DOGE.

    @cb_doge shared his admiration for Musk’s ability to engage with his huge fan base on X, even though he is “one of the busiest individuals on the planet.”

    xAI quickly catches up to OpenAI

    According to a recent tweet published by an AI enthusiast Rowan Cheung, Elon Musk’s latest venture, xAI, is already evaluated at 1/3 of OpenAI’s value, even though the former is only 15 months old. OpenAI was founded nine years ago with the help of Elon Musk and his personal funds.

    xAI has raised $6 billion from leading investors to train new versions of the company’s AI bot, Grok, in the recently started B funding series. So far, the 1.5 version has been launched and integrated on the X platform for Premium+ subscribers.

    Musk and xAI secure $6 billion funding

    Musk also revealed to investors that xAI plans to build a huge supercomputer using 100,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs. The circle of investors interested in working with xAI includes Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia Capital, Fidelity Management & Research, Valor Equity Partners and Vy Capital. The post-money evaluation of Musk’s company now comprises $24 billion.

    Still, while many believe xAI and OpenAI to be major competitors, @cb_doge has clarified that they are not since these two companies have totally different goals. xAI is busy creating an AI that is truth-seeking and honest when interacting with its users. In the meantime, DogeDesigner stated, “OpenAI is building a closed-source AI that is being trained to lie and be politically correct.”

