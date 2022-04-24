Elon Musk Believes These Two Things Will Make Dogecoin More Useful

Elon Musk claims that Dogecoin needs more merchant adoption and a tipping service for merchants

In a response to a recent tweet posted by Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has opined that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin would definitely gain more utility if more businesses started accepting it.



The world’s richest person also added that using Dogecoin for tipping creators would be “nice.”



However, Musk argues that creating a bridge between Ethereum and Bitcoin is not needed despite potential use cases in the web3 sector.