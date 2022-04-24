Elon Musk Believes These Two Things Will Make Dogecoin More Useful

News
Sun, 04/24/2022 - 18:46
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Elon Musk claims that Dogecoin needs more merchant adoption and a tipping service for merchants
Elon Musk Believes These Two Things Will Make Dogecoin More Useful
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a response to a recent tweet posted by Dogecoin creator Billy Markus, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has opined that meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin would definitely gain more utility if more businesses started accepting it.

The world’s richest person also added that using Dogecoin for tipping creators would be “nice.”

However, Musk argues that creating a bridge between Ethereum and Bitcoin is not needed despite potential use cases in the web3 sector.   

Related
You Can Now Burn SHIB to Generate Passive Income
As reported by U.Today, the entrepreneur recently suggested allowing Twitter users to pay for Twitter Blue subscriptions with the help of Dogecoin after acquiring a 9.2% stake in the company.

Musk is currently attempting to pull off a hostile takeover of Twitter with a whopping $43 billion bid, which he offered earlier this month. However, his cryptic “moving on” tweet prompted speculation about whether or not the controversial entrepreneur has decided to back down from his audacious plan.        

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Scam Alert: Fraudsters Pretend to Be Coinbase Customer Support to Steal Funds
04/24/2022 - 16:28
Scam Alert: Fraudsters Pretend to Be Coinbase Customer Support to Steal Funds
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Lost First Place as Biggest USD-Valued Holding Among Ethereum Whales, As This Token Takes Lead
04/24/2022 - 15:30
Shiba Inu Lost First Place as Biggest USD-Valued Holding Among Ethereum Whales, As This Token Takes Lead
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano's (ADA) Relative Strength Index Shows Hidden Signal, Here's What It Is
04/24/2022 - 15:00
Cardano's (ADA) Relative Strength Index Shows Hidden Signal, Here's What It Is
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan