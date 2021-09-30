Ekta
Ekta

Dogecoin Co-Founder Names Two Things He Believes Will Help DOGE

News
Thu, 09/30/2021 - 07:40
article image
Yuri Molchan
DOGE co-founder Billy Markus has opined on two things that will likely improve Dogecoin and help it attract new users and fans
Dogecoin Co-Founder Names Two Things He Believes Will Help DOGE
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Billy Markus, a software engineer who co-founded DOGE together with Jackson Palmer back in 2013, has taken to Twitter to suggest two things that, in his view, will help Dogecoin to become a more widely used cryptocurrency and possibly attract more users into the ecosystem.

"Doge needs NFTs and ETH bridge"

According to Markus, Dogecoin will improve when a bridge between DOGE and Ethereum is completed.

The second thing is that the most popular meme cryptocurrency needs platforms that trade non-fungible tokens (NFT), such as Opensea, and that will agree to accept DOGE compatible with Ethereum as payment.

At the moment, NFTs are in high demand in the crypto community with crypto used for purchasing them, Markus tweeted, adding that using DOGE for NFT purchases will turn it into a coin with high utility.

Related
Bitcoin Has Replaced Gold, Says Billionaire Chamath Palihapitiya

Vitalik Buterin hopes Doge will switch to PoS

As reported by U.Today earlier this month, on Sept. 2, a co-founder of the second-biggest blockchain platform, Ethereum, tweeted that he hoped Dogecoin would switch to the proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm—perhaps using the Ethereum code to do that. However, he believes that Doge should maintain its annual issuance of five billion coins via proof of work (PoW).

That was Vitalik's response to a question from The Three Arrows Capital founder, Zhu Su, who asked him to suggest ideas about how Ethereum and Doge could collaborate in the near future.

Aside from that, Buterin suggested that the co-founders of Dogecoin could put its massive emission of DOGE into some sort of a DAO that "funds global public goods."

Buterin emphasized that this step would fit pretty well with Dogecoin's "non-greedy wholesome ethos."

As reported earlier, Vitalik Buterin joined Dogecoin's advisory board. After it happened, his father, Dmitry Buterin, tweeted that the presence of Vitalik on the board may make DOGE a better coin.

#Dogecoin News #Ethereum News #NFT News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitfinex Goes Offline and Turns Off Trading
09/30/2021 - 10:07
Bitfinex Goes Offline and Turns Off Trading
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image 157.7 Million XRP Pushed Between Large Crypto Platforms
09/30/2021 - 09:19
157.7 Million XRP Pushed Between Large Crypto Platforms
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here's Why Projects Like MATIC and AVAX Receive More Social Attention Amid Altcoin Market Bloodbath
09/30/2021 - 09:03
Here's Why Projects Like MATIC and AVAX Receive More Social Attention Amid Altcoin Market Bloodbath
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan