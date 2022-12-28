Lead SHIB Dev Shytoshi Will No Longer "Remain Invisible," Plans to Reveal Himself?

Shytoshi Kusama says he cannot stay "invisible" anymore as he continues to disrupt crypto industry – and here he may outdo Satoshi Nakamoto

A leading SHIB-related Twitter account has shared a screenshot of a social media post from Shytoshi Kusama, lead developer of Shiba Inu. But dating back to the start of the year, the message contains one very interesting thing.

It suggests that the pseudonymous developer of the popular meme coin intends to reveal himself to the SHIB army by the end of this year.

"Impossible for me to remain invisible"

The message of Shytoshi Kusama says that after talking to his mentor, they arrived at the conclusion that Shytoshi cannot "remain invisible" anymore since you just do not "align and stay invisible and disrupt the industry." When it happens, the message also says, "then the real fun begins." This line sort of promises a surprise, perhaps related to the actual personality behind the Shytoshi Kusama pseudonym, when it is revealed to the SHIB army and crypto community in general.

They both agreed that Kusama's ceasing to stay invisible (remain under his alias) should happen by the end of the year; the message is dated Jan. 21, 2022.

Going further than Satoshi and Ryoshi

The trend of pseudonyms of famous personalities in the crypto sphere goes back to the person(s) who invented Bitcoin and left it in the hands of the BTC community: Satoshi Nakamoto. The founder of Shiba Inu took the alias Ryoshi.

The latter preferred to disappear and go off the radar earlier this year, apparently wishing to copycat the path chosen by the legendary Bitcoin creator. However, Shytoshi Kusama, if he indeed wants to get rid of his Satoshi-like alias and get on living and developing SHIB under his real name, intends to outdo both of the aforementioned crypto creators. Quite possibly, he also intends to attract more attention to Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency and, who knows, maybe even attempt to affect the price of the coin by taking this step.

At the moment, things are not good with the SHIB price. The meme coin is trading 90.97% below the all-time high it reached in October last year, $0.00008845. The current price of the meme coin is $0.00000797 after it dropped sharply by more than 2% earlier today. Overall, since Dec. 19, it has lost more than 8%.