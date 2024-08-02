Elemental Crypto Course Introduces Basics of Crypto for Beginners

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

As the competition in the cryptocurrency segment becomes more and more heated, newbies might have a hard time finding the strategy and navigating through the landscape of digital assets. Easy-to-join education course Elemental Crypto is designed to accelerate the onboarding of a new generation of crypto traders, liquidity providers and so on.

From blockchain basics to yield farming: Elemental Crypto invites newcomers to study Web3

Introduced by Markos Koemtzopoulos, a Google veteran with seven years of experience in crypto and blockchain, Elemental Crypto is an ambitious attempt to explain the basics of digital assets in 12 days.

Besides possessing a unique BigTech career track, the author is also a guest lecturer at the University of Nicosia (UNIC) MOOC on Decentralized Finance, one of the first comprehensive public courses on blockchain.

Image by Elemental Crypto

Elemental Crypto provides its attendees with a basic understanding of which opportunities blockchain can offer in terms of tech and earning, as well as about the benefits and risks of investing in cryptocurrency in 2024.

What is cryptocurrency? How does it work? Is it pure speculation or is there something of intrinsic value behind all this? Why does its value fluctuate so much? Is it too late to buy? If you want to buy a bitcoin can you buy a fraction of it or do you have to buy a whole bitcoin? What is Bitcoin? What do the other cryptocurrencies do? How safe are they? Are they legal?

This scope of questions is addressed in the form of 12 lessons you receive for free by signing up to the newsletter. The site also offers a paid course that goes deeper requires zero previous experience in trading, DeFi management, coding and so on.

Free content on major blockchains available with Elemental Crypto

The creators highlight that the course is focused on applied implementation of cryptocurrency, i.e., its alums are set to know how to benefit from crypto themselves.

By the end of the course, students are able to categorize any crypto coin into one of eight buckets and describe its main characteristics.

The course also gives them a framework on how to assess every interesting coin. This is a key skill to have because, otherwise, crypto newbies might prey on the convincing arguments of influencers, who are often paid to promote the coin they are recommending.

Also, there are plenty of 100% free articles on crypto on the Elemental Crypto website. Lifetime access to paid content is available for $19.99.