    DOGE Founder Breaks Silence on Which Crypto Will Go Up or Down Next

    Yuri Molchan
    Billy Markus, who cofounded Dogecoin, responds to popular question 'which crypto will go up or down next'
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 11:56
    Billy Markus, a co-creator of the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, founded in 2013 on the basis of the Bitcoin code together with Jackson Palmer, has taken to his X account to reveal what he thinks about which cryptocurrency is going to surge or fall next.

    His tweet suggests that this is quite a frequent question he receives on the X app from his 2.1 million followers.

    Markus's crypto "price forecast" as he slams crypto market

    Billy Markus, famous on X and other social media platforms as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, admitted that he still finds questions about big crypto price movements “funny.” What he believes in is that nobody can really “predict this degenerate casino.”

    This is not the first time “Shibetoshi Nakamoto” has shared such takes on cryptocurrency in general and on price predictions of Bitcoin and other coins that can be found on the market.

    Almost two weeks ago, on June 2, Billy Markus supported the view shared by popular NFT artist and collector Nate Alex. The latter tweeted that he finds crypto to be a “rigid casino.” This critical statement echoed with the DOGE cofounder, and he commented on that, saying that it is indeed “a rigged casino with mostly dumb people larping as smart people.”

    Ripple CEO bashes Dogecoin as useless

    Two weeks ago, during the Consensus2024 crypto event, the head of the Ripple Labs giant Brad Garlinghouse slammed the iconic meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

    When asked about his take on DOGE, Garlinghouse shared that he does not see any use case for it. He had stated a similar thing in January during the World Economic Forum in Davos. Back then, he said that he did not see any real use case and purpose for DOGE, except for Elon Musk being “the central factor” for it.

    Yuri Molchan
