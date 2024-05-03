Edward Snowden Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning: 'Clock Is Ticking'

Edward Snowden, the famed whistleblower known for exposing mass surveillance programs, has issued a pivotal warning to the Bitcoin (BTC) community, asserting that time to address privacy at the protocol level is running out.

The caution comes in response to the recent announcement by Wasabi Wallet, a leading player in Bitcoin privacy solutions, declaring the cessation of its coordination service effective June 1, 2024. The decision, attributed to the company zkSNACKs, has stirred significant concern within the crypto space.

The development has broader implications beyond Wasabi Wallet users. It affects individuals utilizing other wallet clients connected to the zkSNACKs coordinator, such as Trezor Suite and BTCPayServer. Despite the cessation of its coinjoin coordination service, Wasabi Wallet will remain functional as a Bitcoin wallet, albeit with diminished privacy features.

Snowden expressed genuine sadness at the news, suggesting that Wasabi Wallet could explore options for a decentralized replacement coordinator or implement alternative configurations to maintain privacy safeguards. He emphasized the urgency of integrating privacy measures directly into the Bitcoin protocol, citing years of advocating for this crucial development.

I've been warning Bitcoin developers for ten years that privacy needs to be provided for at the protocol level. This is the final warning. The clock is ticking. https://t.co/r7w7gdrHRp — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) May 2, 2024

The renowned privacy advocate has long been a vocal proponent of enhancing privacy within the cryptocurrency. Over the years, Snowden has underscored the necessity of incorporating advanced privacy features into Bitcoin's core infrastructure to safeguard users' financial sovereignty.

This latest warning serves as a clarion call to Bitcoin developers, urging them to prioritize the integration of privacy-enhancing technologies at the protocol level. Snowden's message underscores the imminent need to fortify privacy architecture to withstand potential regulatory challenges and ensure the long-term viability of the cryptocurrency as a tool for financial autonomy and privacy protection.