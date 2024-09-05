    dWallet Network Rebrands to Pera, Advances Zero Trust Protocols in Web3

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Under new name, Pera will be pushing barriers of MPC and zero trust tech usage in Web3
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 14:26
    dWallet Network Rebrands to Pera, Advances Zero Trust Protocols in Web3
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Contents
    dWallet Network, a decentralized platform that enables developers on various protocols to launch highly secure and confidential applications, shared the details of its rebranding to Pera. The new name reflects the project’s evolution and focus on streamlining developer access to Zero Trust Protocols (ZTPs).

    dWallet Network becomes Pera: Major rebranding announced

    dWallet Network, a mainstream solution that allows Web3 builders to create Zero Trust Protocols (ZTPs) that operate natively across any blockchain, becomes Pera. The rebranding is set to reaffirm the project's commitment to growing Web3 tech globally.

    The core function of the platform remains unchanged - securely managing digital assets across multiple networks - and the dWallet primitive remains the foundational building block that empowers Zero Trust Protocols to operate seamlessly across different blockchains.

    Omer Sadika, cofounder of Pera, stressed the uniqueness of his solution and its paramount importance for the programmable blockchain segment:

    Pera is more committed than ever to delivering innovative solutions that address the most pressing challenges in Web3. We look forward to building and expanding our platform as we move towards our mainnet launch, setting new standards in decentralized technology. Stay tuned for exciting updates in the upcoming weeks!

    Zero Trust Protocols (ZTPs) are a revolutionary solution to interacting across networks, of which the sovereignty and honeypot problems are both symptoms, with no parallel in the Web3 space. 

    At the core of ZTPs is the dWallet, an innovative cryptographic primitive that enforces logic on user-generated signatures for transactions across any chain.

    dWallet Network Comes to Aptos (APT) for Multi-Chain DeFi, GameFi Protocols
    Fri, 06/07/2024 - 14:34
    dWallet Network Comes to Aptos (APT) for Multi-Chain DeFi, GameFi Protocols
    Vladislav Sopov

    As covered by U.Today previously, this year, dWallet Network integrated Aptos (APT) blockchain to advance the process of development in the GameFi apps sphere.

    Powering most challenging use cases with Zero Trust tech

    With dWallets, builders can create ZTPs that operate seamlessly across multiple chains while preserving Zero Trust principles. 

    Fueled by the novel 2PC-MPC cryptographic scheme, developed by Pera’s team, the logic governing a dWallet's actions is determined by the ZTP and is executed by a ⅔ threshold of the massively decentralized Pera, together with user participation being cryptographically enforced.

    Use cases for Pera include decentralized custody, native staking and restaking, native atomic swaps, native multi-chain lending, AI agents guardrails, RWAs and much more.

    #DeFi News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

