Drops DAO Goes Live in Mainnet, Starts Accepting DeFi and NFT Assets as Collateral

Companies
Wed, 05/04/2022 - 13:55
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Drops DAO starts issuing loans against collateralized non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as its platform goes live in mainnet
Drops DAO Goes Live in Mainnet, Starts Accepting DeFi and NFT Assets as Collateral
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Drops DAO brings new utility to the segment of non-fungible tokens and new liquidity streams to the global DeFi ecosystem. Its "loan-to-value" ratio is among the most attractive in the segment of noncustodial lending protocols.

Drops DAO goes live in mainnet to change the game in NFT collateralization

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Drops decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), its platform is up and running in mainnet.

Drops DAO is a decentralized peer-to-peer lending protocol; it allows crypto enthusiasts to obtain loans using their DeFi assets and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as collateral.

As such, Drops DAO issues loans without relying on intermediaries: through its lending instruments, holders of DeFi coins and NFTs can obtain loans in stablecoins and altcoins in a nearly instant manner.

Due to its highly scalable design, reduced protocol risks and high-performance smart contracts architecture, Drops DAO can issue loans with up to a 60% collateral ratio in isolated liquidity pools.

Darius Kozlovskis stated that the idea and vision of his protocol are unique in terms of new value and introducing DeFis and NFTs to the next generation of investors:

Back in early 2021 when we started working on Drops, the idea of instant loans against NFTs seemed unrealistic. But after major shifts in the market and tireless year of research and developement, we finally arrived at what can become a new financial primitive for NFTs. We’re at the dawn of metaverse finance and are truly excited to be part of it.

New type of utility for digital collectibles

Collateralization features unlock new opportunities for holders of NFTs and native tokens of DeFi protocols. They can utilize more resource-efficient mechanisms in a low-cost manner.

In May 2021, Drops DAO raised $1 million in seed funding; Axia8 Ventures, Bitscale Capital and AU21 backed Drops DAO in its fundraising efforts.

Also, this round was supported by a clutch of highly reputable angel investors, incuding Enjin CEO Maxim Blagov, NFT whale 0xb1, veteran analyst Joseph Delong, Quantstamp CEO Richard Ma, Marc Weinstein, Cooper Turley and so on.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Ripple Co-Founder Praises California Governor's Executive Order on Crypto
05/04/2022 - 20:05
Ripple Co-Founder Praises California Governor's Executive Order on Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BREAKING: Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Announces Biggest Rate Hike in 22 Years
05/04/2022 - 18:07
BREAKING: Bitcoin Remains Steady as Fed Announces Biggest Rate Hike in 22 Years
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Valkyrie Launches Trust That Invests Directly in Avalanche
05/04/2022 - 16:20
Valkyrie Launches Trust That Invests Directly in Avalanche
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya