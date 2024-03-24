Advertisement
    Dogecoin Price Suddenly Jumps 8%: April DOGE Rally Imminent?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin surges by 8%, sparking speculation of imminent April rally amid regulatory nods toward mainstream acceptance
    Sun, 24/03/2024 - 11:59
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a notable market development, the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced a sudden increase of over 8% today, positioning it as one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies within the last 24 hours. This surge has propelled DOGE to surpass Cardano in market capitalization, making it the eighth largest cryptocurrency in the market.

    The surge in DOGE's price coincides with a recent filing by Coinbase Derivatives with the CFTC to introduce U.S. regulated futures for Dogecoin, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. This regulatory move signals growing acceptance and integration of old coins like DOGE into traditional financial markets.

    ""
    DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

    It is definitely worth monitoring the potential implications of this surge, particularly in light of historical trends. April has historically been a notable month for Dogecoin, with significant price movements observed in previous years.

    There is speculation among crypto circles about the possibility of a deviation from the typical four-year cycle, drawing comparisons to Bitcoin's past deviations following exposure to mainstream financial instruments like spot Bitcoin ETFs.

    Dogecoin and April: Perfect match?

    Despite this surge, some caution remains due to factors such as Dogecoin's heavy capitalization and the presence of long-term holders who acquired positions during previous ATH periods. Nonetheless, the convergence of regulatory advancements and evolving market dynamics suggests the potential for significant developments in the upcoming month.

    Whether the potential approval of Dogecoin futures trading by the CFTC, scheduled for April 1, will lead to a sustained rally for DOGE remains uncertain, but it presents an important milestone in the ongoing evolution of Dogecoin within the cryptocurrency landscape.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

