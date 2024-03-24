Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) at $1? Here's Why Traders See It There

    Arman Shirinyan
    Numerous top-tier traders seeing Dogecoin at top in foreseeable future, here's why
    Sun, 24/03/2024 - 10:29
    Numerous top-tier traders are eyeing the $1 mark for Dogecoin. The question arises though: why? Some say it's just a matter of time, with big traders like the Tree of Alpha hinting that those who do not grab DOGE at 7 cents or 16 cents might regret it when it hits $1.

    Currently, DOGE is hovering around $0.17. That is a good jump from where it was just a while back. The chart shows us that DOGE has been dancing above the support level near $0.11, which acts as a safety net for the asset right now. If it stays above this line, it could be in a strong position to rise.

    DOGEUSDT
    Dogecoin/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The resistance level? That's at about $0.18. A breakthrough above it would potentially mean an acceleration of the current rally. And if it does, the next stop could be at the much-talked-about $1. But DOGE has a few steps to climb before it gets there, including important psychological levels like $0.5, $0.75 and so on.

    For DOGE to rally to the moon, a couple of things might help. One big push could come if it starts being used for payments on some big platform. And don't forget Elon Musk — the unofficial cheerleader for DOGE. His tweets have sent it flying before.

    So, will DOGE hit $1? Nobody knows for sure, but traders with a proven record and history believe in the bullish potential of DOGE. If you are watching or holding DOGE, keep an eye on local resistance levels. In case of a breakthrough, we could be in for a ride. But like any investment, there is always a risk.

    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

