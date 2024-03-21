    Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 19%, Key Reasons Behind This Surge

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Popular meme cryptocurrency has staged major increase since yesterday
    Thu, 21/03/2024 - 16:40
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 19%, Key Reasons Behind This Surge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The largest meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, and the 10th biggest one by the market capitalization size has printed a massive 19.19% price surge within the last 24 hours.

    This happened after whales’ activity in purchasing Dogecoin has peaked, and also in light of the recent news related to the biggest DOGE fan and crypto tycoon, Elon Musk.

    Whale acquires millions of Dogecoin as price jumps

    Cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez, popular on Crypto Twitter/X, has shared a Santiment chart to show that during the period of the last 72 hours, various Dogecoin whales have scooped up approximately 25 million DOGE evaluated at nearly $3.8 million in fiat.

    Over the last 24 hours, the 10th largest cryptocurrency, DOGE, soared from $0.1290 and reached the $0.1538 price mark, adding roughly 19.2% to its price value. It was a massive price increase for just one day.

    Elon Musk secures more payment licenses for DOGE

    In a surprising development, the news has been spread that Twitter/X owner Elon Musk continues to push his social media platform closer to being “the everything app.”

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Time to Buy Bitcoin, Not Stocks and Bonds

    Payments inside it is part of the long-term plan for Musk, and X has been gradually securing licenses to conduct payments in various U.S. states. After adding a few recently, the list of these licenses for Musk’s recent acquisition now includes 22 states.

    Adding payments to X for its users would bolster the platform’s positions in the financial world, taking it closer to such giants as PayPal (which Musk was also cofounder of), Stripe and similar ones. This is likely another major factor that has propelled the aforementioned impressive Dogecoin price jump.

    #Dogecoin #Elon Musk #Cryptocurrency Whales
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 21
    2024/03/21 16:47
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 21
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image XRP: Major Exchanges See 45 Million XRP Influx, Price Surges 5%
    2024/03/21 16:47
    XRP: Major Exchanges See 45 Million XRP Influx, Price Surges 5%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments Soon? Elon Musk's X Secures Three New Licenses in Key US States
    2024/03/21 16:47
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Payments Soon? Elon Musk's X Secures Three New Licenses in Key US States
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Limitless Opportunities Await at iFX EXPO LATAM 2024
    Defi Llama Confirms Rootstock As The First And Biggest Bitcoin Sidechain
    Rewarding Traders: WEEX Exchange Honors Users with Exciting Daily Bonus
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Jumps 19%, Key Reasons Behind This Surge
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 21
    XRP: Major Exchanges See 45 Million XRP Influx, Price Surges 5%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD